From International Finance to Play-Based Learning: The Story Behind ThinkWittsy

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New Delhi [India], August 14: Kolkata-based STEM toy and game brand ThinkWittsy is redefining how Indian parents approach learning at home -- one puzzle, one board game, and one AR dig kit at a time.

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THE FOUNDER'S JOURNEY

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Shraddha Fogla's career began far from the world of toys and games. She holds a Master's degree in International Accounting and Finance -- a background that, on paper, has little to do with children's education. But motherhood changed the trajectory entirely.

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While researching ways to support her own children's learning, Shraddha discovered the world of STEM education and began applying it at home. The results were immediate: her children didn't just learn faster, they enjoyed learning. That personal shift sparked a larger ambition -- to bring this same experience to families across India.

Her first attempt at scaling this idea was 2MonkeysandMe , a venture built around DIY STEM learning activities for parents to do with their children. But a key insight changed her approach: while parents deeply wanted this kind of learning for their kids, not everyone had the time, confidence, or inclination to execute DIY activities themselves.

That realization became the foundation for ThinkWittsy -- a brand built to remove the friction between parents' intent and children's outcomes, by turning STEM learning into ready-to-play, professionally designed games and toys.

WHAT MAKES THINKWITTSY DIFFERENT?

Every product under ThinkWittsy is built around one core principle: education embedded into play, not layered on top of it. The portfolio spans several distinct categories, each solving a different developmental need:

* Sensory Puzzles: Designed with occupational therapy in mind, these puzzles support fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, and grip strength -- making them valuable both for therapeutic use and for parents looking to build sensory awareness in young children.

* AR-Powered Dig Kits: Products like Magical Mineral Mines reimagine excavation play through augmented reality. Children physically dig and discover, then use ThinkWittsy's companion app to polish and learn about their finds. It's screen-based, but not "screen time" in the traditional sense -- the digital layer exists purely to deepen the learning, not distract from the physical activity.

* Board Games with a Purpose: ThinkWittsy's board games -- including titles built around the periodic table and mental math -- are currently among its best-performing products. Each one is designed around a specific "tricky topic": a subject that children (and often parents) find difficult to approach through conventional teaching, whether academic or conversational. Among them, Idiomania , the brand's #1 bestseller, turns idiom learning into a strategic board game experience, blending language skills with strategic thinking. More titles in this line are in development.

* Logic & Problem-Solving Kits: Products such as Code Crunchers build computational thinking and problem-solving skills through hands-on, game- based challenges rather than screen-based coding lessons.

BUILT AND CERTIFIED FOR TRUST

STEM Certified -- every product, including those for children as young as 3, meets STEM education standards

BIS & ISO Certified -- manufacturing and safety compliance

Made in India -- proudly homegrown, manufactured domestically

Pan-India Delivery -- accessible nationwide via thinkwittsy.com

THE BIGGER PICTURE

ThinkWittsy's philosophy is a direct rejection of rote learning. Instead, the brand -- anchored by its mascot Wittsy , a guide who leads children through immersive, story-driven AR learning journeys -- is betting that the future of early education in India lies in experiential, tactile, and genuinely enjoyable play.

For a founder who once built spreadsheets and financial models for a living, it's a full-circle irony: Shraddha Fogla is now in the business of building better minds, one game at a time.

About ThinkWittsy -- ThinkWittsy is a Kolkata-headquartered, STEM-certified toy and game company founded by Shraddha Fogla. The brand designs and manufactures educational puzzles, AR-based activity kits, and board games for children aged 3 and above, with a mission to make experiential learning simple, accessible, and genuinely fun for Indian families. Learn more at www.thinkwittsy.com .

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