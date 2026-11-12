From its First Spectacle Lens to Billions of Lens Options: Nikon Lenswear Celebrates 80 Years of Japanese Optical Innovations

PRNewswire

Tokyo [Japan], November 12: Nikon Lenswear celebrates 80 years of innovation since the introduction of its first spectacle lens, the Pointal Lens, a legacy that began in 1946.

What began with a single lens designed to help people see more clearly has evolved into a wide range of vision solutions, up to billions of potential lens options, tailored to different lifestyles and visual needs. Today, Nikon Lenswear offers highly personalised lenses designed to match how people live, work, and experience the world.

ROOTED IN A COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCE IN OPTICAL INNOVATIONS

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For 80 years, Nikon Lenswear has pursued excellence in vision care to improve the way people see. By combining Japanese craftsmanship, advanced technology, and a deep understanding of vision, Nikon Lenswear continues to create lenses designed to deliver clear, comfortable, and precise vision.

"Our visual needs today are very different from those of previous generations. We now spend more time on digital devices, switch between different activities throughout the day, and expect our vision to keep up with our lifestyles. This is why personalised vision has become essential," said Isabelle Abrieux, Nikon Lenswear Global Marketing Director. "At Nikon Lenswear, we believe that great vision is personal. We continue to develop solutions that are designed around each individual wearer, helping them see clearly and naturally, feel comfortable, and enjoy life's moments to the fullest.

Drawing on Nikon's expertise in optics and imaging, gained through more than a century of developing precision optical technologies, Nikon Lenswear continuously develops new solutions designed for wearers.

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BRINGING NIKON CAMERA'S OPTICAL EXPERTISE TO SPECTACLE LENSES

The latest lens innovations from Nikon Lenswear draw inspiration from Nikon's long-standing expertise in camera optics and contrast evaluation.

The Z Series or Z Suite portfolio (naming convention varies by country) builds on Nikon's expertise in contrast evaluation through Modulation Transfer Function (MTF), a methodology used to assess contrast performance in optical systems. Nikon Lenswear adapted this approach to evaluate contrast through spectacle lenses, taking into account human vision and real-world viewing conditions, and used these insights to develop innovative lens designs that enhance contrast performance.

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From single vision to progressive lenses, Nikon Lenswear continues to innovate across its portfolio to address the diverse vision and lifestyle needs of wearers, guided by one simple philosophy: there is a spectacle lens uniquely crafted for every wearer.

At this 80-year milestone, Nikon Lenswear reaffirms its commitment to shaping the future of vision experience through innovations, precision, and contrast enhancement, in its ongoing pursuit of delivering a vision experience people can truly feel.

Availability of products may vary by country. Please visit your local Nikon Lenswear Partner optician store for more information or visit www.nikonlenswear.com

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