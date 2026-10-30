From Jaisalmer to Udaipur: The Rajasthan Route to Explore in 2026

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Rajasthan in 2026? Do the Jaisalmer to Udaipur route. Start with the golden fort and sleeping under desert stars in Jaisalmer, stop at blue-walled Jodhpur, and end with lake sunsets in Udaipur. October to March is the sweet spot.

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There's a reason Rajasthan keeps showing up on people's travel lists year after year. Where else do you get forts that are still standing after centuries, deserts that go on forever, markets bursting with colour, and traditions that never really died out? In 2026, one route in particular is getting all the attention, and that starts in Jaisalmer's golden sands and ends at Udaipur's lakes and palaces. Two completely different moods, one state, one holiday. Desert camps, camel rides, massive forts, boat rides on a lake at sunset. This route packs in pretty much everything Rajasthan is famous for.

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And if you're the type who hates planning, Thomas Cook has you covered. They've got a bunch of Rajasthan tour packages. Even better, there are direct flights to Rajasthan from many cities, Udaipur included, which cuts the travel time down a lot.

Why Rajasthan Still Has People Coming Back in 2026?

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Here's the thing about Rajasthan - it's not one kind of holiday. The state runs from the Thar Desert all the way west to the Aravalli hills and those beautiful lakes down south. So depending on where you go, you could be riding camels one day and sitting by a lake the next.

A typical trip here means walking through forts that are hundreds of years old, sleeping in old palaces turned hotels, hunting for handicrafts in bazaars, eating food you'll think about for weeks, and catching folk performances that are nothing like the watered-down versions you see at weddings. From the royal palaces of Udaipur and the majestic forts of Jodhpur to the golden sand dunes of Jaisalmer and the historic landmarks of Jaipur, there are plenty of places to visit in Rajasthan for travellers interested in history, culture, architecture, and local experiences. Rajasthan Tourism itself lists these cities among the state's biggest draws.

The good news comes when you book through Thomas Cook. The variety means you can pick an itinerary that actually matches what you like, whether that's history, culture, wildlife, luxury, or just a solid family trip.

1. Jaisalmer: Start Where the Desert Begins

Most people begin their journey in Jaisalmer, and it's hard to think of a better opening act. They call it the Golden City, and once you see it rising out of the Thar, everything built from the same honey-coloured sandstone, you understand why this is the case.

The Jaisalmer Fort is the headline here, but here's what makes it special: it's not some dead monument with ropes and "do not touch" signs. People actually live inside it. There are homes, shops, little hotels, and ancient havelis, all of them still functioning within the fort walls. And it's a UNESCO World Heritage Site too!

Get the best Rajasthan vacation packages, go to this stunning place, and wander through those narrow lanes inside, and you'll stumble upon carved balconies and doorways that must have taken years to make. And the havelis are worth seeking out on their own. Patwon Ki Haveli, Nathmal Ji Ki Haveli, and Salim Singh Ki Haveli – each one more intricately carved than the last. This is the craftsmanship Jaisalmer is known for.

Experience the desert wholesomely

The fort is only half the story. You haven't really done Jaisalmer until you've gone out into the dunes. A camel safari around Sam or Khuri is the classic way to do it. It is slow, bumpy, and somehow perfect. Then there are the desert camps, where you spend the night surrounded by sand on all sides. You get everything in this package, from camping to a mix of outdoor adventure, cultural performances, and traditional food. This makes it absolutely perfect.

Watch the sun go down over the dunes, then sit through some folk music with dinner under a ridiculous number of stars. Most people come back saying this was the best evening of their whole Rajasthan trip package.

2. Jodhpur: The Blue City in Between

On your way from Jaisalmer to Udaipur, it makes sense to break the journey in Jodhpur. The old city is a wash of blue with painted houses stacked up below the fort, and it's one of the most photographed sights in India.

The Mehrangarh Fort dominates everything. It's one of Rajasthan's biggest architectural statements, sitting on a rocky hill 400 feet above the city. Rajasthan Tourism describes it as a major example of Rajput architecture, and the view down over all that blue from the top is something else. While you're there, Jaswant Thada and the old markets around the clock tower are worth your time too.

Jodhpur is also a good place to eat your way through Rajasthani food and pick up textiles, handicrafts and the usual loot. So, for anyone booking Rajasthan travel packages, Jodhpur slots in naturally. It's the bridge between Jaisalmer's desert and the lakes further south.

3. Udaipur: Save the Lakes for Last

End the trip in Udaipur, because after the desert and the dust, this city feels like a reward. The City of Lakes sits tucked into the Aravalli hills, and it's famous for exactly what the name suggests. You find gorgeous water, palaces, and old-world architecture everywhere you look.

The City Palace is the one you can't miss. It's an enormous complex right on Lake Pichola, full of courtyards, balconies, mirrored rooms, and views across the water that show off the scale of the old Mewar kingdom.

Then there's the boat ride. A sunset cruise on Lake Pichola is one of those experiences that lives up to the hype. You see the City Palace on one side, the lake palaces of Jagniwas and Jagmandir sitting on the water. These experiences truly make the Rajasthan tours and travels memorable.

There's More to Udaipur Than Pichola

Once you've done the palace and the boat, the rest of the city opens up. Fateh Sagar Lake, Saheliyon-ki-Bari, Jagdish Temple, Bagore Ki Haveli - all worth a look. And up on the Bansdara hills sits Sajjangarh, the Monsoon Palace, which gives you a panoramic sweep over the whole city and everything around it.

If crafts interest you, Shilpgram is a nice detour. It's a rural arts complex showcasing how communities across western India actually live and work. It is the real deal, not something merely staged for tourists.

Experiences Worth Squeezing Into the Trip

A good Rajasthan holiday package shouldn't just be a checklist of monuments. A few things that genuinely elevate the trip:

1. Desert camping in Jaisalmer:

One night in the dunes, with folk performances and local food, is non-negotiable.

2. Camel safari:

Yes, it's touristy. Do it anyway on your Rajasthan tour and go around Sam or Khuri.

3. Fort exploration:

Jaisalmer Fort and Mehrangarh are both unmissable, and they're completely different from each other.

4. Heritage walks:

Get lost in the old-city lanes, havelis, and markets. That's where the character is.

5. Udaipur Lake cruise:

Try a sunset lake cruise in Udaipur and enjoy every moment of it.

6. Local cuisine:

Laal maas, dal baati churma, and gatte ki sabzi. Devour it all, whether at local spots or heritage hotels.

7. Shopping:

Textiles, jewellery, paintings, and handicrafts are beautiful here, so bring an empty bag.

Put together, these turn a package trip to Rajasthan from sightseeing into something you actually feel. For a Jaisalmer-to-Udaipur route, you'd typically mix flights with road transfers between cities depending on the package. The upside of booking through Thomas Cook is that accommodation, sightseeing, and transfers all get bundled together, so you're not juggling bookings for a multi-city trip.

When to Go in 2026?

Simple answer: October to March. That's when Rajasthan is actually pleasant to be in. Thomas Cook recommends the winter months for sightseeing because you can walk around forts, palaces, and markets without melting.

Pro tip - Pack layers, especially for the desert. Mornings and evenings out in Jaisalmer can get genuinely cold, even when the afternoons are warm.

Booking It Through Thomas Cook

The route from the golden walls of Jaisalmer Fort to the quiet waters of Lake Pichola pretty much covers the best of Rajasthan in one sweep.

Thomas Cook's Rajasthan tour and travel packages cover Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Ranthambore and Pushkar, so you can build the route around what you want. Their Rajasthan packages are affordable, making it easier for you to plan your trip.

You can pick from cultural trips, multi-city itineraries, wildlife holidays, or get things customised. Thomas Cook lets you tailor the trip to your own preferences.

And for Bengaluru travellers, those direct flights to Rajasthan, including Udaipur, make the whole thing even easier. Start in the dunes of Jaisalmer, wander the blue lanes of Jodhpur, end by the lakes of Udaipur. The Rajasthan tour packages India tie it all together without the planning stress.

The final word

Rajasthan's forts, deserts, lakes, food and culture aren't going out of fashion anytime soon, and 2026 is as good a year as any to finally see it. A well-planned Rajasthan vacation package means you get all the contrasts of the state in one trip, and actually enjoy them.

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