PNN

New Delhi [India], October 29: As India’s trading businesses embrace digital payments and formal business records, accessible accounting tools are helping owners gain better visibility into cash flow, inventory, and everyday operations.

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Digital Payments Do Not Tell the Whole Business Story

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It is nine at night, and the shutter is half down. First, a kirana store owner goes through today’s stats of UPI transactions, and everything seems in good shape. Afterward, he checks his notebook indicating the overdue payments of customers and the vendor payments he has to make, while also trying to remember what stock he has available at the back.

The series of questions follows: How much money does he own after considering the pending receivables from his customers and payables to his suppliers? How many items have to be reordered? Can he see where the business stands without an hour of adding up pages? A UPI alert records a payment. It does not explain the business.

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India’s MSME Opportunity: From Digital Transactions to Better Business Management

Small businesses make up a very large part of a country’s economy. In a Lok Sabha reply on August 7, 2025, the Ministry of MSME said, quoting information from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, that the MSME contribution to gross value added was 31.1% for 2023-24. The formal base is expanding as well. An official fact sheet issued in June 2026 reported that registrations on the Udyam and Udyam Assist platforms had exceeded 8.84 crores. However, this figure includes informal micro businesses, so it is not an indicator of the actual number of formal companies.

Digital payments and GST have changed the way many traders operate. But using a UPI QR code, a billing program, and a spreadsheet is one thing, and having records in real time is another. Broken entries, delays in collection, stock balances that don’t match what is on the shelf, and late reports persist. Each tool captures its own slice of the business, and someone still has to stitch the pieces together by hand. Digital payments alone do not lead to much better accounting.

This is where accounting software comes in. Cloud-based accounting platforms connect the pieces that traders currently manage separately: UPI and bank receipts are reconciled automatically against invoices, GST-compliant billing flows straight into the books, and inventory is updated as each sale and purchase is recorded. Receivables are tracked with automatic payment reminders, so delayed collections become visible before they turn into a cash crunch. GST returns, profit and loss statements, and cash flow reports can be generated from the same data rather than rebuilt at month-end. Because the books stay current, the owner, the accountant, and the lender can all look at the same numbers.

The next stage, then, is not about recording more transactions. It is about making the information more useful, and accounting software is the layer that turns scattered digital records into timely, reliable insight for decisions on pricing, stocking, credit, and borrowing.

From Kirana to Distributor: How Accounting Needs Change as Businesses Grow

The needs evolve alongside expansion, but three queries remain unchanged.

Where is cash?

Accounts receivable and payable documents, in addition to expense reports, contain information about what is owed, what is due, and the actual cash available. Without these records, an effective sales week simply means that a business is struggling because of a cash shortage.

Where is stock?

Records of purchases and sales indicate shortages, surplus, and items that need to be acquired before customers opt for a competitor.

What is the progress of the business?

Reab reports allow the business owner to establish purchasing plans and manage cash flows, as well as provide information about possible company expansion.

When a business grows, accounting develops from bookkeeping into a daily reality provided by accounting software.

Why Mobile-Accessible Accounting Matters to Small Businesses

Too many owners spend as much time at suppliers’ warehouses, customer offices, and other branches as they do at their desks. With mobile apps, owners can stay updated without returning to the main shop.

On the road: always be able to access business information while not near the main office.

Better organized data: owners will need to rely less on their notebooks and spreadsheets. Timely reactions to changes: owners can respond quickly to sales, stock, and overdue payments while making purchases and collecting debts.

Coordinated teams: if multiple users can access the same device, they can use the necessary information. Mobile technology cannot solve every problem. Success depends on the reliability of the connection, user-friendliness, and low price.

MargBooks: Connecting Everyday Accounting With Business Operations

MargBooks is business software built to support accounting and day-to-day management. Several of its functions relate specifically to the problems mentioned above.

The invoicing software, which is capable of handling billing and complying with GST requirements, takes care of everyday sales transactions and the corresponding tax records without resorting to double-entry bookkeeping. Inventory management refers to managing sales and purchases of goods, making it easy to identify shortages and goods that are not moving fast enough in storage. Customer accounts and accounts payable reports provide the answers to the question of where the money should be. Also, mobile apps provide managers with the ability to monitor the figures from outside their offices since several users are allowed to operate the system simultaneously.

For businesses aimed at organizing their records as their operations are becoming more advanced, MargBooks is worth looking into for meeting their bookkeeping, inventory management, and reporting needs.

How Efficient Records Can Benefit Business Decisions

A grocery wholesaler notices that cash feels tight despite steady sales. A party-wise outstanding report shows a few customers carrying overdue balances well past their usual credit period. The owner follows up on those accounts first and holds back a fresh bulk purchase until collections improve. No new sales were needed. The decision came from seeing the right figures at the right time.

Leadership Perspective: What the Next Stage of MSME Digitization Should Deliver

For many traders, the books are something sorted out at month-end, usually when the accountant asks. That habit becomes costly as a business grows, because decisions on buying, credit, and collections cannot wait for month-end.

“A trader does not need more data. He needs to know by evening who owes him money and what he must reorder tomorrow. Software earns its place only if it fits the way a counter really runs, in the gaps between customers and not after the shop shuts.”

Sudhir Singh, Managing Director, MargBooks

Looking Ahead: From Organized Records to Smarter Business Decisions

There are three important changes we need to consider. The first is connected workflows whereby billing, inventory, payment and accounting records all share information. As a result, the owners do not have to spend a lot of time reconciling their accounts and identifying gaps in the records.

The second point is the use of automation and AI. Even though it is better to use certain tools to automate some processes, these tools can be beneficial as they can carry out many of the routine processes.

The third point is financial visibility, whereby accurate records make it easier to see how cash flows, as well as making it easier to take decisions.

Conclusion: Building Better-Managed Businesses

The pivotal issue was not the kirana store owner’s UPI balance, but rather how profitable the business was. A good financial outcome relies on revenues plus collection of payments, inventory and supplier payments, and operating expenses. Tools for accounting and bookkeeping such as MargBooks software are available for small businesses to help them keep the records updated and track their financial performance.

About MargBooks

MargBooks, from Marg ERP Ltd., is cloud-based billing, accounting, and inventory software for Indian small and medium businesses. It supports GST invoicing and e-invoicing, inventory and ledger management, reports, and access across mobile and other devices. Visit margbooks.com.

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