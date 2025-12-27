DT
PT
Home / Business / From Klishaa art to Bridal Trends: 21-Year-Old Restitches Her Journey Into a Rising Fashion Brand

From Klishaa art to Bridal Trends: 21-Year-Old Restitches Her Journey Into a Rising Fashion Brand

PTI
Updated At : 12:20 PM Dec 27, 2025 IST
Today, many well-known film stars and popular actors proudly wear Klishaa Art. People appreciate and celebrate it on social media, and every design is not just fashion—it is an identity. Earlier this year, Shalmi earned a special place among leading fashion creators… and this is just the beginning.

But this journey was not easy.

There was no fashion school degree.

There were no big industry contacts.

Klishaa Art began when Shalmi was still in college—dreaming big, and starting her journey from a small room in her home.

The dream was big… and her heart was even bigger.

With creativity, constant hard work, and consistency, Klishaa Art has grown into a brand that doesn’t just create outfits—it gives confidence to the one who wears it.

For today’s young women, Shalmi shares a powerful message—

When you have courage, you always find a way.

When a dream is true, success surely follows.

And when you wear Klishaa Art, you don’t just wear a dress… you wear your own story.

Official Website - https://klishaaart.com/

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

