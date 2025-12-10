From Legacy to Leadership: Gaurav Dwivedi Applauds Rajni 2.0’s Rising Success

Prasar Bharati CEO IAS Gaurav Dwivedi Addresses Karan Razdan’s ‘Rajni 2.0’ Press Conference in Mumbai, A Heartfelt Tribute to Priya Tendulkar In a moment steeped in nostalgia and renewed purpose, IAS Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, addressed the press conference of filmmaker Karan Razdan’s Rajni 2.0 on DD National and WAVES OTT, reaffirming the cultural significance and enduring relevance of India’s most iconic social crusader. The evening stood as a stirring tribute to the late Priya Tendulkar, whose fearless portrayal of Rajni reshaped Indian television and awakened a generation to injustice.

Dwivedi reflected that Rajni was much more than a television show — it was a mirror held up to society, a catalyst that sparked awareness, and a powerful voice for the voiceless. Bringing Rajni back in a contemporary avatar, he said, is both meaningful and necessary at a time when India is navigating complex issues surrounding consumer rights, medical ethics, workplace harassment, digital vulnerability, legal literacy, and social accountability. Rajni 2.0, he emphasised, proves that entertainment can still be a force for transformation.

Produced by Karan Razdan under the Lord Shiva Entertainment banner, Rajni 2.0 follows Rama Rajni Prabhakarr, who continues her mother’s legacy with unwavering resolve. The new season boldly confronts urgent, real-world issues — fraudulent builders and RERA challenges, VVIP racism, malpractice in private hospitals, misuse of bypass surgeries, entitlements under Ayushman Bharat and PMJAY, workplace harassment under the POSH Act, chit fund scams, drug de-addiction, and the fast-growing menace of digital arrest frauds targeting senior citizens.

Speaking at the event, Karan Razdan shared that the show seeks not just to highlight societal problems but to empower citizens with solutions. “Priya Tendulkar made Rajni a movement. Rajni 2.0 honours her legacy by giving today’s viewers the clarity, courage, and information they need to stand up once again,” he said.

The evening also resonated with heartfelt sentiments from distinguished guests. Anupam Kher spoke warmly of his deep friendship with Karan Razdan, his profound respect for Priya Tendulkar, and the need for socially relevant shows like Rajni 2.0 to find space on national platforms and WAVES OTT. Harman Baweja expressed pride in standing behind a show aired on DD National and WAVES, adding that his presence also honoured the cherished bond his father, filmmaker Harry Baweja, shared with both Karan Razdan and Anupam Kher.

Veteran composer Raju Singh, nostalgic and emotional, shared that DD holds a special place in his heart since he began his musical journey with the broadcaster — making his association with Rajni 2.0 a meaningful homecoming. Actress Aradhana Sharma spoke with disarming candour, saying that working on the series was not only a powerful learning experience but also an eye-opener that deepened her understanding of the social realities portrayed — something she feels proud to voice both as an individual and as an artiste.

The press conference concluded with an emotional remembrance of Priya Tendulkar, followed by a celebratory cake-cutting that marked the growing success of Rajni 2.0 — a series that continues to honour a formidable legacy while inspiring India to stand up, speak up, and demand a better tomorrow.

