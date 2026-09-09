From Local Supplier to Pan-India Brand: How ZOZO transformed Saideep Agency into RUBBER STAMPWALA

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: In a Startup ecosystem where business growth is often associated with funding rounds, valuations and large addressable markets, the story of RUBBER STAMPWALA follows a quieter path. How a traditional offline rubber stamp business expanded beyond its local market?

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It began as SAIDEEP AGENCY, a traditional business making and supplying rubber stamps to stationery shops in its local market.

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The business had an established product, manufacturing experience and a network of customers. Its operations, however, were largely built around a local market.

There was no funding round or high-growth startup strategy behind the business. It was a conventional business operating within a conventional market.

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The next phase began when ZOZO started working with the business.

The first change was its identity.

SAIDEEP AGENCY became RUBBER STAMPWALA.

ZOZO worked on the brand, website and digital presence, while also putting in place a digital customer journey through which customers could discover the business, make enquiries, place orders and receive products directly.

The objective was straightforward: make the business accessible beyond its existing market.

The product did not change. The route to the customer did.

What had primarily been a local supply business began receiving orders from customers in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and other parts of the country.

Today, RUBBER STAMPWALA has delivered more than 10,000 stamps across India.

For a product traditionally associated with local stationery shops and offline commerce, the scale of that reach is notable.

But the more interesting part of the story is the transition itself—from a business operating within a defined local network to a brand capable of serving customers across geographies.

It also points to a broader opportunity in India's business landscape.

Much of the country's economy continues to be driven by businesses that were not born digital. They include manufacturers, traders, distributors, retailers and service providers that have built products and customer relationships over many years.

For such businesses, growth does not necessarily mean raising capital or changing the underlying business model.

Sometimes, it means making the existing business easier to discover and access in markets that were previously out of reach.

That is the space in which ZOZO is working.

The RUBBER STAMPWALA journey is one example—not of a startup scaling through funding, but of a traditional business extending its market through a change in brand, digital presence and customer access.

SAIDEEP AGENCY had an established business.

ZOZO helped build the digital layer around it.

RUBBER STAMPWALA became the brand for the wider market.

Your next customer could be anywhere in India. Or the world.

ZOZO - Zero Obstacle. Zero Omission.

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