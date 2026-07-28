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Home / Business / From #MakeShowersGreatAgain to #EvenTheRocksSmile: How Cocky Is Making Men's Grooming Fun Again

From #MakeShowersGreatAgain to #EvenTheRocksSmile: How Cocky Is Making Men's Grooming Fun Again

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ANI
Updated At : 10:08 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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HT Syndication

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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 28: From parodying Donald Trump's iconic campaign slogan with #MakeShowersGreatAgain, to imagining Mount Rushmore breaking into a smile in #EvenTheRocksSmile, and creating bold, conversation-starting photoshoots that challenge the conventions of men's grooming advertising, Cocky is fast emerging as one of India's most distinctive new-age brands. Every campaign is designed to entertain first and sell second, proving that grooming doesn't have to take itself so seriously.

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In an industry where most brands compete over ingredients, percentages, and before-and-after photos, Cocky has chosen to compete for something far more valuable--attention.

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The men's grooming and wellness brand is building a reputation for creating culturally relevant campaigns that people want to share, not just scroll past. By blending internet culture, humour, bold creative direction, and a healthy dose of mischief, Cocky has developed a distinctive voice that's quickly becoming synonymous with modern men's grooming.

But beneath the humour lies serious innovation.

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Cocky is also India's first Neurocosmetic brand for men, pioneering a new category that combines clinically precise skincare with neuroscience. Its flagship innovation, Formula H - The Happiness Serum, is powered by Kannabia Sense™, an advanced neurocosmetic active ingredient from Spain designed to work with the skin-brain connection, helping support healthier-looking skin while promoting a greater sense of wellbeing.

For Cocky, confidence has never been skin deep. It's built from the inside out--a philosophy that shapes everything from its bold campaigns to India's first Neurocosmetic range for men.

Speaking about the brand's unconventional marketing philosophy, Abhinav Singla, Founder of Cocky, said:

"Most brands spend their time telling people why their product is better. We'd rather make people laugh first. If someone shares our campaign with a friend before they've even visited our website, we've already won. Products build businesses. Personality builds brands."

He added,

"We built Cocky for men who don't just want another facewash or bodywash--they want a brand they enjoy interacting with. Whether it's making Donald Trump campaign for better showers, putting a smile on Mount Rushmore, or launching India's first Neurocosmetic brand for men, our goal is simple: make men smile, make them feel confident, and make grooming something they actually look forward to."

As India's men's grooming market continues to evolve, Cocky is proving that high-performance products and high-impact storytelling can coexist. With category-first innovations, clinically backed formulations, and a fearless creative voice, the brand is creating a new blueprint for modern men's grooming--one where science builds trust, but personality builds culture.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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