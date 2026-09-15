From Mandate to Movement: How Two Platforms Are Powering India’s Career-Readiness Shift

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 15: For nearly a hundred years, from the Acharya Narendra Dev Committee of 1939 to the National Education Policy of 2020, Indian education has agreed on a single principle: students need structured guidance to navigate their academic and career journeys. Yet career counselling long remained an afterthought, folded into general counselling or left to an unregulated private market.

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That changed in 2026. The Central Board of Secondary Education revised its Affiliation Bye-Laws to make a dedicated career counsellor, separate from the wellness and counselling teacher, mandatory across affiliated schools, with one counsellor for every 500 students in Grades 9 to 12. For the first time, CBSE recognised career guidance as a specialised profession in its own right, aligned squarely with the intent of NEP 2020.

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The mandate also revealed a hard reality: India simply does not have enough trained career counsellors to meet it, a gap CBSE openly acknowledges by allowing schools to deploy a trained teacher in the interim. It is precisely the gap two homegrown SaaS platforms, the NCCA Assessment and careerreform.ai, were built to close.

The NCCA Assessment is where clarity begins. It maps metacognition alongside students’ strengths, interests, aptitudes, and career inclinations with a depth that generic tests cannot match. As Chetna Sabharwal, the architect of the two platforms, quotes, careerreform.ai takes it from there, converting those insights into a hyper-personalised, year-long roadmap and giving counsellors, coordinators, and parents shared visibility into every student’s progress. Where a school has a trained teacher rather than a specialist, the system becomes the structure they stand on: a scalable, human-plus-digital model that turns a single counsellor into a whole school’s readiness engine.

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What sets the two platforms apart is their fluency across curricula and futures. They align with the CBSE framework and the NEP’s emphasis on future skills like critical thinking, adaptability, and self-direction, while equipping students for international pathways, from IB and Cambridge classrooms to admissions at universities in India, the UK, the US, and beyond. Through profile-building, portfolio development, activity tracking, and access to more than 10,000 global opportunities, students do not just discover what they could become. They build the evidence that gets them there.

“CBSE has given India the mandate. Our job is to make it deliverable for every student, in every school, at a price schools can actually sustain,” says Chetan Khurana, Director, careerreform.ai. “A directive on paper only matters if a student in Grade 9 wakes up with a clearer sense of direction than they had the year before.”

For school leaders, the value is measurable: quarterly reports tracking engagement, readiness, and counsellor adoption across Grades 9 to 12, turning a compliance requirement into a genuine outcome.

India has decided that every child deserves career direction. The NCCA Assessment and careerreform.ai are how schools can finally deliver it: premium in experience, affordable in reach, and built for the skills and curricula that will define the next generation.

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