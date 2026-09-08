From Manual to Automated: How N2S Cloud Is Simplifying Self-Service Infrastructure for Indian Businesses

VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 8: As Indian businesses shift more of their operations to the cloud, the bottleneck is rarely the infrastructure itself. Provisioning a server, resetting a credential, or scaling a workload has traditionally meant opening a support ticket and waiting for a response. Net2Secure is betting that the next phase of cloud adoption in India will be defined by platforms that remove that wait entirely.

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Its newly launched N2S Cloud is built around a single idea: infrastructure that businesses can operate themselves, end-to-end, without depending on a provider's support desk for routine tasks. N2S Cloud is a self-service public cloud platform that gives startups, developers, and enterprises on-demand access to virtual machines, storage, and networking resources.

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Built on Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) principles, it is designed for organizations that want the control and scalability of the cloud without the operational overhead of managing physical hardware or the layers of process that often come with larger providers.

Automation at the Core

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What differentiates N2S Cloud, according to the company, is how much of the day-to-day infrastructure workflow it automates. Deploying a virtual machine does not require a request to a support team; users select an OS, choose a configuration, and have a running server within minutes. Routine account and access tasks follow the same logic; a password reset, for instance, is handled directly through the panel rather than through a manual support process.

That shift matters more than it might first appear. In traditional hosting and even in some cloud environments, simple administrative actions can mean raising a ticket and waiting for a support team to act, a delay that adds friction for teams trying to move instantly. N2S Cloud Panel is built to let users handle these actions themselves, in real time, whether they are launching new infrastructure, adjusting resources, or handling account credentials.

Built for Every Stage of Business

N2S Cloud is designed to serve organizations at very different points in their growth, from a founder deploying a first application to an enterprise running production workloads at scale.

For startups, the platform removes the upfront infrastructure investment that can slow early-stage teams down. Founders can start with the resources their application needs and expand only as usage grows, avoiding the cost of over-provisioning before there is traffic to justify it.

For developers, N2S Cloud offers a fast way to spin up development, testing, and staging environments. Because provisioning happens through self-service rather than a request queue, engineering teams can create and tear down environments on their own schedule.

For growing businesses and e-commerce platforms, the platform is built to absorb changing traffic and transaction volumes without requiring a migration to a new plan or provider, a common friction point with traditional hosting.

For enterprises, N2S Cloud provides scalable infrastructure for production workloads, backed by a 99.99% uptime SLA, while keeping resource management centralized in a single panel rather than spread across disconnected systems.

A Self-Service Panel, Not a Sprawling Console

Net2Secure has positioned N2S Cloud as a great breakthrough to the sprawling console delivered by global hyperscale providers, arguing that most startups, agencies, and small and mid-sized businesses end up paying for complexity they never use. The N2S Cloud panel is built around the controls businesses actually need: compute, storage, networking, and account management rather than a costly catalogue of services most users will never touch.

Within that panel, users can launch virtual machines across a range of operating systems, including Windows and Linux distributions such as AlmaLinux, Ubuntu, Rocky Linux, and CentOS, along with marketplace applications. Resource configuration, snapshots and backups, and network settings are managed from the same centralized interface, giving teams a single point of control over their environment instead of navigating between multiple tools.

Transparent, Prepaid Pricing

Billing is another area where Net2Secure has emphasized simplicity. N2S Cloud runs on a prepaid, credit-based model: businesses add credits to their account and draw down against them as resources are deployed. Pricing is denominated in INR, which the company says removes the exchange-rate exposure that can come with billing from international providers, and is positioned to run at a significantly lower cost than major hyperscale platforms.

The company also points to its support model as a differentiator. Rather than routing users through ticketing systems or AI chat-based support for issues that fall outside self-service, N2S Cloud offers round-the-clock human support in both English and Hindi.

Where the Platform Is Being Used

Net2Secure describes a wide range of intended use cases for N2S Cloud, including web and application hosting, development and testing environments, e-commerce infrastructure, internal business applications, SaaS environments, database workloads, and disaster recovery through the platform's snapshot and backup capabilities. The common thread across these use cases, the company says, is a demand for infrastructure that can be provisioned quickly and adjusted as requirements change — without a lengthy procurement or hardware cycle in between.

“The highest cost in infrastructure isn’t always the hardware; it’s the waiting. Every ticket, every manual step, every delay adds up for a team trying to move fast. We built N2S Cloud around automation, so that the everyday actions businesses take on their infrastructure- launching a server, resetting a credential, scaling a workload- happen instantly, on their terms, not on a support queue’s schedule.”

Availability

N2S Cloud is available now at myaccount.net2secure.com. New users can register with an email address and mobile number, verify their account, and deploy their first virtual machine within minutes of completing onboarding.

About Net2Secure

Net2Secure builds infrastructure and security solutions for businesses operating in India's digital economy. With N2S Cloud, the company extends its portfolio into self-service public cloud infrastructure, giving startups, developers, and enterprises a faster, more automated way to build, deploy, and scale on the cloud.

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