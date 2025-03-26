From May-end, withdraw your PF through UPI, ATM

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to introduce UPI integration for claims processing, a move aimed at enhancing efficiency and reducing transaction time, Labour and Employment Secretary Sumita Dawra said on Monday.

“We have undertaken significant work in this regard. Claims up to Rs1 lakh have been automated, self-correction mechanisms have been introduced, and unnecessary processes have been eliminated. Additionally, we have integrated databases, reducing the claim processing time to just three days,” she said.

Dawra highlighted that, for the first time, EPFO has established a centralised database. “Our next step is to incorporate UPI into the system. After conducting the necessary testing, we expect to roll out the UPI frontend for EPFO claims by the end of May. This will benefit all members, as they will be able to view their EPFO accounts directly in the UPI interface and make auto-claims. The approval will be instant, if the consumer is eligible, ensuring quick credit to accounts,” she added.