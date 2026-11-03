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Home / Business / From Medical Notes to Poetry and Music: Dr. C. M. Bhagat’s Book "Shabdon se suron tak – An Accidental Writer” Launched in New Delhi

From Medical Notes to Poetry and Music: Dr. C. M. Bhagat’s Book "Shabdon se suron tak – An Accidental Writer” Launched in New Delhi

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ANI
Updated At : 03:07 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], November 3: A remarkable journey from medicine to literature and music came alive with the launch of "Shabdon se suron tak– An Accidental Writer”, a book by and about Dr. Chander Mohan Bhagat, at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi, on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

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The event brought together eminent personalities from literary, cultural and social fields, with support from Prerna Darpan Sahityik Evam Sanskritik Manch.

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The programme was presided over by Shri Lakshmishankar Bajpai. Dr. Neerja Gupta attended as the Chief Guest, while Ms. Alka Sinha graced the occasion as the Saraswat Guest. Rishi Kumar Sharma, Mamta Kiran, Aditya Pratap Singh Raghuwanshi and were among the distinguished special guests.

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The book captures the inspiring journey of a medical professional who never initially imagined becoming a writer or poet. After dedicating most of his professional life to medicine, Dr. Bhagat began writing in 2018, without any formal literary training.  What began as spontaneous observations of life gradually evolved into a meaningful collection of creative expressions covering love, relationships, social concerns, nature, environmental protection, patriotism, spirituality and human emotions?

A distinctive feature of the book is its effort to transform poetry into musical experiences. Several compositions have been developed into songs featuring original lyrics, music, singers, performers and video productions, with members of his hospital team also contributing.

The book includes the thoughts and circumstances behind selected poems, helping readers understand the emotions and inspiration behind each creation. QR codes allow readers to access corresponding musical video presentations through the YouTube channel Dr Bhagat Views.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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