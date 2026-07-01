From Michelin-Star to Hotel Management Careers: Shri Ram Institute of Hotel Management, Dehradun shapes the Next Generation of Industry Professionals

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New Delhi [India], July 1: When Dubai-based restaurant Avatara became the world's first vegetarian Indian restaurant to earn a Michelin Star, it marked a defining moment for Indian cuisine and the global hotel industry. At the centre of this achievement was Executive Chef Rahul Rana, an alumnus of Shri Ram Institute of Hotel Management (SRIHM), Dehradun. His journey from a hotel management classroom in Uttarakhand to leading one of the world's most celebrated restaurants reflects how Indian hotel management professionals are increasingly making their mark in luxury hotels and fine dining establishments across the globe.

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As India's hotel industry continues to expand, professionally trained hotel management graduates are finding opportunities not only in India but also across the Middle East, Europe, Australia, Canada and Southeast Asia. Behind many of these success stories are institutions that combine academic learning with practical industry exposure and prepare students for careers with leading hotel brands.

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Established in 1999, Shri Ram Institute of Hotel Management (SRIHM), Dehradun has completed 27 years of excellence in Hotel Management education. Located in the heart of Dehradun, the institute has steadily built its reputation by combining classroom learning with industrial training, internships, live operational exposure and continuous interaction with leading hotel companies. Over nearly three decades, SRIHM has emerged as one of the recognised Hotel Management Colleges in Dehradun, attracting students from Uttarakhand and neighbouring states who aspire to build careers with India's leading hotel groups and international hotel brands.

The hotel management profession has evolved significantly over the past decade. Recruiters today seek graduates who possess not only technical expertise but also leadership ability, communication skills, guest engagement, culinary excellence, operational efficiency and digital awareness. Responding to these changing expectations, SRIHM has continuously aligned its curriculum with the evolving requirements of the hotel industry, preparing students for careers across hotel operations, front office, food production, food and beverage service, housekeeping, bakery and confectionery, guest relations and hotel administration.

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Institute records show that more than 10,000 students have built successful careers through SRIHM over the years. Alumni today serve in luxury hotels, Michelin-recognised restaurants, resorts, airlines, cruise companies, tourism organisations and international hospitality businesses across India, the UAE, Qatar, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Europe. Many have progressed into leadership positions as Executive Chefs, Hotel Managers, General Managers, Department Heads, Entrepreneurs and Corporate Trainers, demonstrating the long-term career opportunities available through quality Hotel Management education.

The institute's recent campus recruitment record further reflects this industry confidence. From 2025 till date, 419 students have secured selections with leading five-star hotel brands, reinforcing employer confidence in graduates of the institute and strengthening SRIHM's standing among recognised Hotel Management Institutes in Uttarakhand

Image of the student selected at one of the Taj Hotels

In the last one year students have secured selections with some of the country's most respected hotel brands, including Taj Hotels (75 selections), Marriott International (69), The Leela Hotels (36), Hyatt Hotels (36), Fairmont Hotels (35), ITC Hotels including ITC Grand Chola (24), Oberoi Hotels (20), Wyndham Group (16), IHG Hptels (15), The Grand New Delhi (15), Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur (10), Aurika (10), Hilton Hotels (8), along with 49 additional selections across other premium five-star hotel brands. The diversity of recruiters reflects the institute's long-standing industry relationships and the confidence that leading hotel companies continue to place in graduates from the institute.

Industrial training remains one of the strongest pillars of the institute's academic model. Students gain practical exposure through internships with leading hotel brands, live operational assignments, culinary competitions, workshops, expert interactions and guest lectures by senior industry professionals. This approach enables students to understand real-world hotel operations before graduation and strengthens their readiness for campus selections.

As India's hotel industry witnesses sustained investment in luxury hotels, business hotels, destination wedding venues, wellness resorts, religious tourism and international travel, demand for professionally trained hotel management graduates continues to grow. Students looking for a Hotel Management Course after Class 12, a Bachelor of Hotel Management (BHM) or a Diploma in Hotel Management or the world famous Culinary Arts programme or a Hotel Management Institute in Dehradun are increase ngly evaluating institutions on the basis of industry exposure, practical training, alumni success and consistent selections with leading hotel brands.

Industry experts believe the future of hotel management will be shaped by professionals who combine operational excellence with innovation, adaptability, sustainability and exceptional guest service. The international success of alumni such as Rahul Rana demonstrates how graduates from Dehradun are contributing to globally recognised restaurants and luxury hotel brands while showcasing Indian talent on the world stage.

As India's hotel industry continues to expand, institutions with a proven legacy, strong industry partnerships and consistent campus selections are expected to play an increasingly important role in developing the country's next generation of hotel management professionals. With a 27-year legacy, a distinguished alumni network and a consistent record of selections with leading five-star hotel brands, Shri Ram Institute of Hotel Management, Dehradun continues to strengthen its position among the recognised Hotel Management Colleges in Dehradun and Hotel Management Institutes in Uttarakhand, preparing students for successful careers in India's growing hotel industry and across international hotel brands.

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