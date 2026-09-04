PRNewswire

Chiang Mai [Thailand], September 4: Bachelorette parties, family reunions, boutique corporate retreats, and everything in between turn into thoughtfully designed, personalised itineraries at Four Seasons Resorts of Asia. Set amongst some of the region's most stunning landscapes, the resorts' collection of private villas and residences, world-class dining, wellness experiences, and cultural immersion journeys create memories to last a lifetime.

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The Circle of Love

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Four Seasons Resorts of Asia celebrates love in all its forms, from proposals, bachelor parties, weddings, honeymoons, anniversaries, and vow-renewals. The suspension bridge and rooftop lotus pond at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan offer a dramatic setting for a proposal. The Yoga Barn at Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai offers an intimate private vow experience surrounded by lotus ponds with the backdrop of the Doi Saket mountains and lush green paddy fields.

Modern celebrations eschew tradition and Four Seasons Explorer, Palau offers the ultimate celebration at sea aboard a 39-meter floating resort with 11 accommodations, fit for an intimate bachelor or bachelorette party. Cruise through an archipelago of islands, lagoons, and reefs, where every day is an adventure.

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Couples seeking a more cultural celebration will feel right at home at Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An, with curated wedding packages and traditional Vietnamese ceremonies styled to guest preferences. Whether it's French Indochine-inspired rattan, ceramics, and warm neutrals, or bright and bold ochre-yellow, reminiscent of Hoi An's heritage houses, or borrowing from the surrounding natural beauty of Hoi An's white blooms and lush greenery, the resort's events specialists are ready to turn any love story into something meaningful and deeply personal. Alternatively, barefoot romancers can exchange their vows at Four Seasons Koh Samui's signature Once in a Blue Moon cove, with bespoke floral styling and elegant tablescapes tailored to each couple.

Honeymooners or couples celebrating a special anniversary are spoilt for choice. Adventure seekers can indulge in a two-night package at Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, where nature meets romance and enjoy a Riverside Dinner in the secluded jungle peninsula with cocktails and a BBQ dinner overlooking the Ruak River. Meanwhile, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa GiraavaruTales from a Treetop Table turns the island's canopy into a gourmet experience for two. Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay's best-selling WeddingMoon package, which combines the best of both worlds: access to the resort's ocean and jungle landscapes, wedding night stay and honeymoon, ceremony venue, and special inclusions like a Balinese couples' massage, and romantic private dinner.

More Than Just a Celebration

Intimate gatherings bloom in environments that allow for connection, pause, reflection. Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah is a five-acre property in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve that serves as a blank canvas for any special occasion. Its seven rooms accommodate up to 30 guests, and the surrounding beach, poolside, indoor, and outdoor living spaces are the ultimate playground for an off-the-radar, luxurious getaway. Since the property only caters to one small group at a time, guests have the freedom to create an itinerary that is uniquely theirs, with no competing schedules of other guests. A team of 30 dedicated staff are on hand to service a full-island buyout, whether it's a personalised wellness experience at the Ocean of Consciousness Spa, yacht excursions, or embark on a themed culinary journey with a Maldivian Fisherman's Feast featuring the day's catch.

At neighbouring Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, events span into multi-day celebrations combining private dining, marine encounters, conservation, wellbeing, and shared time. The Overwater Wedding Pavilion is accessible only by boat, where couples walk along a glass-bottomed aisle, surrounded by the Baa Atoll's crystal-clear waters and a kaleidoscope of marine life.

Stretching across 80 meters of private beach with a 20-meter swimming pool, the Four-bedroom Landaa Estate is the perfect venue to host family reunions, corporate retreats, a micro-wedding reception, and other milestone celebrations.

What makes Landaa uniquely special is its marine conservation initiatives, and honouring the marine ecosystem through manta ray research, coral restoration, and turtle rehabilitation. Guests can give back and participate in conservation activities together. Manta-on-Call adds an element of surprise to any event, where guests are notified and taken away by speedboat to snorkel alongside the manta rays.

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is only 25 minutes by speedboat from Malé, making it primed for multigenerational group gatherings without having to coordinate seaplane schedules. The resort's beaches, private villas, suites, and tropical gardens all within one compact island transform Kuda Huraa into a paradise for small groups, while ŪRJĀ Naturopathy Island offers a wellbeing-haven that spoils guests with nurturing rituals designed to restore and heal.

At Four Seasons resorts across Asia, an intimate gathering is never just an event. It is a chance to slow down and reconnect with loved ones, in settings worth the journey. These settings and once-in-a-lifetime experiences give guests something that lasts long after the stay ends.

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