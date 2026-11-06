From Mumbai to Milan: ExamOnline Opens a New Office in Italy to Expand Its Presence in Europe

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: ExamOnline, today announced the establishment of its new office in Milan, Italy, marking the company's first formal international expansion and a significant milestone in its international expansion strategy.

The office, located at Via Gerolamo Vida, 11 – 20127 Milano, Italy, has been formally registered with Andrea Solimeno appointed as the permanent representative (preposto) of the European office. The appointment reflects ExamOnline's commitment to building a dedicated, locally embedded European presence to serve its growing client base across the continent.

“Europe has been part of ExamOnline’s international journey since its early years. Establishing an office in Milan reflects the work we have already been doing in the region rather than a new ambition. We have been delivering examinations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Finland, and Italy for several years. The Milan office will provide our European clients with a dedicated local point of contact, a team familiar with regional regulatory requirements."

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—Maneesh Singh, CEO of ExamOnline.

A New Chapter for ExamOnline in Europe

Italy's position as one of Europe's largest economies and Milan's role as the continent's financial and business capital makes it a strategic base for ExamOnline's European operations. Europe’s higher education sector, comprising over 80 universities and a large professional certification ecosystem, represents a significant addressable market for ExamOnline's examination infrastructure. The European Union's broader digital education agenda and its emphasis on cross-border credential recognition further align with ExamOnline's multilingual, compliance-grade platform capabilities.

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Compliance Architecture Built for the EU

ExamOnline's platform is GDPR-compliant by architecture, not by retrofit. The company's data governance framework, built alongside its ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications and CERT-In cybersecurity compliance, was designed from its founding in 2009 to meet the data protection requirements of the most regulated examination environments globally. For European clients operating under GDPR, ExamOnline's established compliance posture eliminates the procurement friction that many technology platforms entering the EU market face.

The platform's zero-installation, browser-based delivery model operational in seven languages, including English, French, Italian and German, enables seamless deployment across European institutional environments without the device configuration requirements that create adoption barriers in university and enterprise settings.

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It has been recognized by Tracxn as a global Top 3 assessment technology provider, won the Outstanding Transformational Project of the Year award at the 2026 A-ATP Assessment Awards, and was named a finalist for Best International Implementation at the 2026 e-Assessment Association Awards (the only Indian assessment platform in that shortlist.)

About ExamOnline

ExamOnline is an AI-powered online assessment and remote proctoring platform founded in Mumbai, India in April 2009, operated by Diversified Business Solutions Private Limited. The company operates across 35-plus countries, has delivered over 20 million assessments, and serves 250-plus enterprise clients spanning higher education, healthcare, government, professional certification, and corporate hiring sectors

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