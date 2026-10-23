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Home / Business / From nearshore waters to the deep blue: China's Fuzhou charts a new course in maritime strength

From nearshore waters to the deep blue: China's Fuzhou charts a new course in maritime strength

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PTI
Updated At : 05:39 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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FUZHOU, China, Oct. 23, 2026 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/--

The World Maritime Equipment Conference 2026 was held in Fuzhou, China, from October 16 to 19 under the theme of "Green, Smart and Collaborative: Navigating a Shared Blue Ocean".

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More than three decades ago, Fuzhou (the capital city of Fujian Province) took the national lead in sounding the clarion call to "advance toward the sea", incorporating the strategic vision of "Maritime Fuzhou" into its master development blueprint . As a national demonstration zone for marine economic development, Fuzhou's gross ocean product (GOP) has consistently ranked first in Fujian Province and among the highest nationwide, growing at an average annual rate of 6.9% during the 14th Five-Year Plan period and contributing over 20% annually on average to the city's economic growth.

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Fuzhou has continuously reformed its institutional supply mechanisms by streamlining approval procedures for sea area use, pioneering pilot programmes for property rights registration of deep-sea aquaculture platforms, and providing supportive financial policies - effectively addressing practical bottlenecks such as high construction costs and financing difficulties for large-scale offshore aquaculture equipment.

Relying on technological innovation, Fuzhou has vigorously developed smart "marine ranches". Utilizing submersible platforms, net-cleaning robots, and underwater inspection equipment, the city has overcome the challenge of marine biofouling. By integrating ocean buoys, tide gauge stations, 5G networks, satellite communications, and AI recognition systems, Fuzhou has established a land-sea integrated ocean sensing network. This initiative significantly reduces labour costs while strengthening early warning and protection capabilities against typhoons and extreme weather events.

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International cooperation serves as a crucial pillar of Fuzhou's blue economy. In Mauritania, Fuzhou Hong Dong Fishery has built China's largest overseas distant-water fishery integrated base, representing a total investment of USD 300 million and creating over 2,000 local jobs. The China-Indonesia "Two Countries, Twin Parks" project, with a planned area of 61 square kilometers and over 250 operational industrial enterprises, has emerged as a flagship cooperation platform under the Belt and Road Initiative, connecting marine fisheries, food processing, and cross-border supply chains.

Expanding from nearshore to offshore waters, Fuzhou has transformed the deep-sea aquaculture "experimental field" into a "standardized model". Extending from offshore to the deep blue, the city has driven international cooperation toward "full-chain integration", firmly consolidating its national role as a "demonstration model" for modern fisheries - with its fishery output value surpassing RMB 70 billion for the first time in 2025, ranking first nationwide for 31 consecutive years. Taking this grand event as a new milestone, Fuzhou is charting an even deeper course into the future.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Asianet and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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