From Nellore to the World: Blazeup Crosses Borders With Enterprise Clients in India and Vietnam

BusinessWire India

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Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 3: Blazeup, an intelligent enterprise AI platform launched in late 2025, has finalized its initial international expansion phase by securing multi-country enterprise clients across India and Vietnam. Blazeup is growing its team in both Nellore and Bengaluru, and its AI agents are delivering on the productivity gains early adopters were promised.

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A Company Going Global From Nellore

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Blazeup's expansion into Vietnam marks a significant milestone, not just for the company, but for what it signals about India's regional tech ecosystem. Enterprise clients in Vietnam are now using Blazeup's AI agents to automate operations across HR, finance, and project management. In India, the client base is growing steadily, spanning industries from services to manufacturing.

"You don't need to be in Silicon Valley to build global products. You can do it from anywhere if you have the right people, the right vision, and the right purpose. Nellore is proving that."

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-- Renil Komitla, Co-founder & CEO, Blazeup

Team Expanding Across India and Overseas

Blazeup's workforce is growing rapidly across two cities. In Nellore, the company is fulfilling its commitment to building high-skilled local employment on track toward the 200+ jobs target announced at launch. The Bengaluru team supports product development, client success, and enterprise growth. Together, the two hubs represent Blazeup's model: build deep roots in regional India while operating to global standards.

Anchoring the Regional Tech Transformation

The cross-border expansion of Blazeup highlights the growing capability of Andhra Pradesh's emerging technology corridors. Driven by the development of the Nexus Innovation Hub--which now anchors seven active AI and technology enterprises--Nellore is establishing a reproducible blueprint for technology deployment in Tier-2 cities. By aligning regional engineering talent with structured capital and enterprise-grade infrastructure, the ecosystem demonstrates that globally competitive software operations can be successfully scaled outside traditional metropolitan tech hubs.

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