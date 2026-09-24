From New Motherhood Challenges to Building Bummy Bum: How Versha Dabas Sangwan Is Creating Practical Solutions for Modern Parents

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 24: For Versha Dabas Sangwan, the founder of Bummy Bum, entrepreneurship began with a personal experience that reshaped her understanding of motherhood. After welcoming her son in April 2026, she encountered the everyday challenges of carrying expressed breast milk, warming feeds while travelling, sterilising feeding essentials and managing breastfeeding alongside a return to professional life.

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The experience led her to establish Bummy Bum, a mother-and-baby essentials brand focused on developing practical products designed to make feeding, travelling and life outside the home more convenient for parents.

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Unlike a business built around a conventional startup plan, Bummy Bum emerged from Versha’s own search for products that could address the challenges of new motherhood.

“As a first-time mother, I kept looking for products that could make these everyday situations easier. I found products in the market, but many times I had to compromise on cost, functionality, quality or convenience. In some cases, the kind of product I was searching for simply wasn’t easily available in India,” Versha said.

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Her experience of preparing to return to work after maternity leave also shaped the brand’s larger purpose. She believes mothers should have access to products that can help them manage their feeding journeys while navigating professional responsibilities and everyday life.

Building a Brand Around Everyday Parenting Challenges

Bummy Bum currently offers a range of products focused on feeding and travel, including a Breast Milk Travel Cooler, Portable Baby Bottle Warmer, Silicone Microwave Steam Steriliser and Portable Bottle Cleaning & Drying Set.

The brand’s Breast Milk Travel Cooler was among the products most closely connected to Versha’s personal experience. Designed to help mothers carry expressed breast milk while travelling or spending longer periods away from home, the product reflects one of the key problems Bummy Bum set out to solve.

Versha also wanted to make this category more accessible to Indian mothers, particularly because similar products can often be expensive or difficult to find in India.

The brand’s Portable Baby Bottle Warmer is designed to help parents warm milk and boil water while on the go, while the Silicone Steam Steriliser and Portable Bottle Cleaning Set are intended to make feeding and cleaning routines easier while travelling.

The company also offers these products together as a Travel Essentials Kit.

“Our focus is not on creating hundreds of generic baby products. We would rather have a smaller, carefully selected collection where every product solves a genuine parenting problem,” Versha said.

A Bootstrapped Business Built Through Customer Feedback

Bummy Bum was formally established in July 2026, with its website going live in August. The company subsequently received Amazon Brand Registry approval, allowing it to develop its presence on Amazon India alongside its own website.

The business is entirely bootstrapped, with Versha investing her personal savings into its development.

Launching the company when her son was approximately three and a half months old meant that she was managing the demands of early motherhood while simultaneously developing a consumer brand.

The company initially adopted a small-batch approach to understand customer demand before committing to larger production volumes. Versha said the response to the Breast Milk Travel Cooler was encouraging, with subsequent batches selling out.

For the founder, customer interactions have served as an important source of feedback and validation.

“Bootstrapping has probably been both our biggest limitation and our greatest discipline. Every inventory decision matters. Every product needs to earn its place,” she said.

Product development, manufacturing minimum order quantities and the cost of building hardware products remain some of the challenges associated with growing the business. Versha said the company is exploring smaller production commitments and customer feedback before scaling its upcoming products.

Expanding Beyond Products Through Community

Alongside its product portfolio, Bummy Bum has started the Bummy Bum Mom Circle, a community initiative intended to facilitate useful conversations for mothers.

The initiative has included expert-led discussions on topics such as postpartum recovery and diastasis recti. The company continues to explore different formats, including live sessions, recorded question-and-answer conversations, expert resources and peer discussions.

Versha says that the company’s approach is intended to support families across different feeding choices, including breastfeeding, pumping, combination feeding and formula feeding.

“Our job is not to tell mothers how they should parent. Our job is to make the journey they choose a little easier,” she said.

Developing the Next Generation of Mother-and-Baby Products

One of Bummy Bum’s upcoming projects is a wearable breast pump currently under development.

For Versha, the ambition is not simply to introduce another breast pump into the market, but to develop one around what mothers actually want from the experience — comfort, convenience, portability and practical functionality.

The development process involves collecting feedback from mothers before making larger production commitments.

The company’s longer-term ambition is to move beyond sourcing products towards greater involvement in original product design, manufacturing and intellectual property.

Versha envisions products being developed around problems identified by Indian mothers and eventually manufactured specifically for those needs.

Over the next three to five years, she aims to establish Bummy Bum as a trusted mother-and-baby brand in India, with a portfolio spanning feeding and pumping, breast milk storage, postpartum essentials, travel products and baby care.

A Vision for Mothers Returning to Work

At the centre of Versha’s vision is the belief that motherhood and professional life should not have to be treated as mutually exclusive choices.

She wants Bummy Bum to develop products that offer mothers greater convenience and confidence when returning to work, travelling or spending extended periods away from home.

The company’s focus on small-batch production, customer feedback and product development is intended to support that objective while maintaining its emphasis on practical solutions.

For Versha, the brand’s identity remains closely connected to her own experience as a mother and founder.

“Built by a mother, designed for every mother,” reflects the philosophy behind the company.

As Bummy Bum moves into its next phase, Versha hopes to build a business that combines thoughtful product innovation with a deeper understanding of the everyday realities of motherhood.

Her long-term ambition is for Bummy Bum to become more than a baby-products brand: a company that mothers recognise for understanding their needs and developing solutions around their everyday realities.

The brand’s guiding promise remains:

“Designed by a Mom. Trusted by Families.”

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