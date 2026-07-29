From Newcastle to Every Nation: Walty Ladder Publishes Memoir Inspired by His Journey to All 195 Countries

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New Delhi [India], July 29: South Coast of France Author Walty Ladder today announced the release of his debut travel memoir, I Just Don't Get It: Stories from My Travels to 195 Countries of the World, a collection of anecdotes drawn from a lifetime spent pursuing every nation on the map.

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The title comes from an unlikely source: the author's own wife. Over nearly forty years of marriage, she accompanied him on many of these journeys often to distinctly unconventional holiday destinations and never fully understood what drove her husband's lifelong mission, even as she came to enjoy the adventures they shared along the way. Her bemused verdict on the entire enterprise gives the book both its title and its tone: affectionate, self deprecating, and never taking itself too seriously.

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From Newcastle to Nearly Everywhere

Ladder's journey begins not with a plane ticket but with a pram. Born in Newcastle upon Tyne during the brutal winter of 1962-63 so severe that his mother couldn't take him outside until he was three months old Ladder grew up surrounded by stories of distant ports, courtesy of his father's years in the Merchant Navy. A collection of trinkets around the family home, combined with an inherited stamp collection, planted a seed that would take root over the following decades.

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A career in aviation gave that seed room to grow, carrying Ladder to far flung corners of the globe and, for professional reasons, dividing his working life between the UK and France, with postings in Spain and India along the way. Now retired, he remains an active philatelist a hobby that fuelled a lasting fascination with world geopolitics and a lifelong devotee of rock music, a passion he insists has nothing to do with either stamps or statecraft, though readers of the book may beg to differ.

A Book of Stories, Not a Guidebook

I Just Don't Get It is explicitly not a travel guide. There are no recommended itineraries, star ratings, or packing lists. Instead, it is a roughly chronological collection of memories and anecdotes, organised into chapters whose titles conceal meanings that reveal themselves only as the stories unfold. Woven throughout are references to some of Ladder's favourite songs and artists, inserted at moments that are, by his own admission, only semi appropriate.

The book opens in the United Kingdom, the first country on Ladder's list, and closes in Cabo Verde, the 195th and final stop on a journey spanning every inhabited continent. Along the way, every recognised country receives its moment on the page some fleeting, others lingering rendered in a tongue in cheek style that treats the absurd, the alarming, and the everyday with equal lightness.

Highlights from the Road

Readers can expect a tour through some of the more colourful moments from Ladder's travels, including:

- Language mishaps and misunderstandings in Japan, Iran, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan

- Tense and memorable border crossings into Serbia, Zimbabwe, and Paraguay

- Excruciating embarrassment in a German hotel corridor and an Indonesian aircraft hangar

- The particular joys and risks of getting a local haircut in Antigua, Cuban Miami, Hulhumale, and Krabi

- Close encounters with civil war in South Sudan, Islamic police in Iran, and a coup in Libya

- Run ins with surfers in Australia, Kalashnikovs in Equatorial Guinea, and Transnistrian gangsters in Ukraine

- Nights spent in a reggae club in Kingston, Jamaica, and among Gypsies in Romania

- A police search in The Gambia

- And, in what the author calls his most humbling encounter of all, a headlong fall into the trap set by the most dangerous adversaries he faced anywhere in the world: timeshare sellers in Cyprus

The result is less a record of conquest than a scrapbook of humility a reminder that visiting every country in the world mostly means being confused, embarrassed, and occasionally terrified in 195 different ways.

A Mission Decades in the Making

What sets I Just Don't Get It apart from typical travel writing is both its scale and its restraint. Rather than dwelling on famous landmarks or curated highlights, Ladder focuses on the small, strange, and deeply human moments that rarely make it into guidebooks the kind of stories that only become funny after enough time has passed to soften their more harrowing edges. The book's roughly chronological structure allows readers to watch both the world and the author evolve over the decades it took to complete the mission.

Throughout it all, the narrative returns to its central, gently comic thread: a devoted wife who came along for the ride, found herself enjoying places she never expected to, and still, to this day, doesn't quite understand why any of it was necessary.

About the Author

Walty Ladder was born in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England. A career in aviation took him around the world and, for professional reasons, between the UK and France, with periods spent living in Spain and India. He is a lifelong philatelist with a deep interest in world geopolitics and an equally committed fan of rock music. Now retired, he lives a quiet life on the south coast of France with his wife of nearly forty years. Their two grown children have continued the family's wandering tradition, settling on outlying islands in the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean.

I Just Don't Get It: Stories from My Travels to 195 Countries of the World, published by Astitva Prakashan, is now available.

Buy Now: https://www.amazon.in/Just-Dont-Get-Stories-countries-ebook/dp/B0H4ZD42ZN

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