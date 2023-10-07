From Oct 8, return Rs 2,000 notes at 19 RBI offices

PTI

Mumbai, October 6

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said Rs 3.43 lakh crore of Rs 2,000 denomination notes have come back to the system so far, and reminded the public that they can return the withdrawn notes at 19 RBI offices from October 8.

Addressing the customary post-policy press meet here, Das said 87% of the notes which have been returned have been deposited into bank accounts, while the rest have been exchanged over the counter. At present, over Rs 12,000 crore of notes are still in circulation, Das said, reiterating that the notes can be returned even after the end of the extended period.

The RBI, which had initially given time till September 30, for getting the notes deposited or exchanged, extended the same by a week till October 7, on the last date. “… thereafter (from October 8) it can be, you know, deposited in or exchanged in the Reserve Bank in the issue offices of the Reserve Bank, which is there in almost every state capital we have presence. So there are 19 of them,” Das told reporters on Friday.

#Mumbai #Reserve Bank of India RBI