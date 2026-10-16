From One iMpower Club to 5 Million Lives: M3M Foundation Celebrates Seven Years of Impact, Bringing Together Partners and Communities from Across India

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 16: M3M Foundation celebrated seven years of its social impact journey, bringing together the leadership of M3M Group, more than 60 implementation partners, 100+ NGOs from across India, government representatives, community leaders, celebrated sportspersons and beneficiaries. The event named ‘Abhyuday’, marked the culmination of Manthan 3.0, a three-day collaborative workshop focused on dialogue, programme review, cross-sector convergence and a shared vision for sustainable community development.

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The celebration was graced by M3M Group family members, Shri Basant Bansal, Chairman; Shri Roop Bansal, Director; Shri Pankaj Bansal, Promoter; Smt. Aishwarya Bansal, Promoter; and Dr. Payal Kanodia, Promoter, M3M Group and Chairperson & Trustee, M3M Foundation and Chairperson, Paralympic Committee of India, along with the Local Leaders. The gathering also included TB doctors, and more than 100+ PRI Members, including sarpanches, ward councillors, and villagers.

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Beneficiaries from across India, representing regions from Nubra Valley, Ladakh to Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, and from Rajasthan to Assam, joined the gathering, bringing together stories of community development, opportunity and aspiration.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Promoter, M3M Group and Chairperson & Trustee, M3M Foundation, and Chairperson, Paralympic Committee of India, said, “It fills me with immense happiness and pride to see how the M3M Foundation family has grown, reaching over 21 states, three Union Territories and 1,300+ villages. But beyond these numbers, what truly touches my heart is the lives we have impacted, the dreams we have helped nurture and the communities we have grown with. For me, this journey is not just about how far we have reached, but about the difference we have made in people’s lives.”

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Preceding Abhyuday, Manthan 3.0 brought together 60+ implementation partners of M3M Foundation for three days of interactive workshops and collaborative discussions under the theme “Samvad, Sameeksha aur Avlokan” (Dialogue, Review and Reflection), focusing on programme review, cross-sector convergence and a shared vision for the future. The engagement culminated in Abhyuday, celebrating seven years of collective efforts towards meaningful and sustainable social impact.

The celebration also witnessed the launch of M3M Group’s Designing Spaces: Building Communities. Transforming Lives., a corporate catalogue unveiled by members of the M3M Group family, showcasing the Group’s work across architecture, engineering and social impact, with a focus on building sustainable spaces and transforming communities.

The sporting fraternity was represented by Yogeshwar Dutt, renowned wrestler; Sanjeeva Singh, renowned archery coach; Puja Tomar, UFC mixed martial arts athlete; Tenzin Dolma, ultrarunner; and Kamya Bhardwaj, emerging open-water swimmer, alongside other athletes and scholars associated with the Foundation’s Lakshya sports scholarship programme.

Infrastructure Corporate catalogue unveiled by M3M Group family members

A key highlight of Abhyuday was the presentation of 50+ awards recognising outstanding stakeholders and partners across various categories, honouring their contributions, commitment and role in advancing M3M Foundation’s development initiatives. The awards ceremony acknowledged the collaborative efforts behind the Foundation’s journey and celebrated the organisations and individuals working on the ground to create meaningful change across communities.

The programme featured performances by Kamlesh Patel and the We Are One Dance Group, a showcase by para-dancers, a gymnastics performance by Lakshya scholars, classical singing and dance by children from Kutumb, Banaras, and a skit presented by iMpower children. The performances celebrated inclusion, cultural heritage and the talent nurtured through the Foundation’s initiatives.

Since its establishment in 2019, M3M Foundation has worked across education, healthcare, livelihoods, environmental sustainability, arts and sports through its flagship programmes, including iMpower, Saakshar, Sarvoday, Kartavya, VanJeevan, Sankalp, Kaushal Sambal, Lakshya and Mashaal Fellowship. Its journey from a single community initiative to a nationwide development network reflects the role of sustained partnerships and grassroots engagement in expanding opportunities and strengthening communities.

With the culmination of Manthan 3.0 at Abhyuday, M3M Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to collaborative action, deeper community engagement and sustainable social impact as it enters the next chapter of its journey.

About M3M Foundation

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group, working across education, health, livelihoods, sports, and environment. With a reach across 21 states and 4 Union Territories and over 1,300 villages, the Foundation has positively impacted more than 5 million lives, driven by a vision of inclusive, sustainable, and transformative nation-building.

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