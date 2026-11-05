From One Room to India’s Rapidly -Growing D2C Athleisure Brand: The Story of Coitonic

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 5: Founded in Jaipur in 2024, Coitonic started with one room and three machines. Today, with over 5 lakh+ orders and 50,000+ monthly orders, the homegrown athleisure brand is expanding across India’s athleisure and lifestyle market. Fully bootstrapped, it has been funded entirely by its founders from day one.

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Every business has a beginning. Coitonic’s started in 2024 with a shared idea between founders Abhishek Saini and Deepak Saini: build an Indian athleisure brand that understands how people actually live, move, and dress. The brand is fully bootstrapped, and every rupee invested since the start has come from the founders’ own pockets.The Coitonic story shows how a simple idea can grow with the support of customers.

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A simple idea

The founders noticed that gym clothing was seen mainly as workout wear, while customers wanted comfortable, versatile athleisure for different parts of their day.

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“We didn’t start in a boardroom with a strategy deck,” says Abhishek Saini, Founder of Coitonic. “We started in a one-room apartment with a problem, a passion for fitness, and a refusal to accept that good gear had to cost a fortune.”

Starting small, with transparency

In the early days the team was closely involved in almost every part of the business. The priority was understanding customers and improving quality, not rapid expansion.

One founding principle was pricing transparency. The founders wanted customers to get quality athleisure at fair prices, instead of keeping the price of their fits high.

The first 6 to 12 months were demanding. The team had to build trust, balance quality with affordability, and understand Indian body types and seasons. Not every decision worked. Feedback on fabric, stitching, and fit led to improvements, and some category launches left unsold stock. These taught the founders to understand demand before expanding.

Building for the Indian consumer

Coitonic’s products are guided by market research, trends, and customer feedback on comfort, fit, fabric, and durability. The brand began with compression wear. Its range now covers men’s and women’s athleisure, gym wear, gym joggers, sportswear, casual wear, winter wear, and lifestyle accessories.

The aim is a broader lifestyle brand, not only gym wear.

Scaling without losing the foundation

Growth brought new challenges. Products often went out of stock, so Coitonic expanded its operations:

- Manufacturing: from one unit to four

- Warehousing: from about 1,000 sq. ft. to more than 15,000 sq. ft.

- Logistics: multiple courier partners, matched to how well each performs in different areas

- Customer support: stronger backend processes and automated returns and exchanges. Customers can raise these requests on the website on their own, without waiting on a call. The team is still working to improve the experience and is trying to make it as close to perfect as it can.

The results so far:

- 50,000+ orders per month

- 5 lakh+ customers served since 2024

- 12,000+ orders in just three days of birthday sale (1 to 3 April)

The founders chose to scale step by step, so that faster growth would not hurt quality or customer experience.

Expanding into retail

As the brand grew online, the founders realised that sales data alone doesn’t show what customers truly want. Coitonic now has three retail stores and plans to reach about 6 to 7 by the end of FY 2026-27.

The idea is simple: expand the retail chain, understand the real needs of the market, and use those insights to serve customers better. The founders hope to give shoppers an in-store experience that India’s athleisure market hasn’t offered before.

The customer who came back

One customer story captures the brand’s goal. A customer bought a pair of Coitonic joggers for workouts, found them comfortable enough for everyday wear, and returned to buy another pair. For the team, a repeat purchase shows the product has become part of the customer’s routine.

“From a single room to a store of our own, from our first order to 5 lakh+ deliveries, every step of our journey has been made possible by the trust of customers who believed in us long before we became a brand,” says Deepak Saini, Co-Founder.

The road ahead

The founders say meaningful results take time. Looking back, they would launch collections in stages and plan inventory more tightly. Their focus now is on strengthening online and offline channels and understanding customers more deeply.

About Coitonic

Coitonic is a D2C Indian athleisure and lifestyle brand for men and women, headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Founded in 2024 by Abhishek Saini and Deepak Saini, it has served over 5 lakh customers and operates three retail stores.

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