Mr. Dhruv Sayani, Managing Director & CEO at Ccigmaa Lifestyle Pvt Ltd. & KT Professional Ccigmaa Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, the company behind KT Professional, KT Men and KT Kids, is building its business on a fairly plain observation: most Indian households no longer want one shampoo, one grooming kit or one children's product to work for everyone under the same roof. People want something built for their specific hair, their specific skin, their specific age. That shift has been building quietly for a few years, mostly noticed by the brands paying close enough attention to their own return customers, and Ccigmaa says it shaped the company's entire portfolio strategy rather than one product line at a time. Three brands. One underlying bet: that specialisation beats a single mass-market product every time it's tried.

A shampoo built for everyone usually ends up working brilliantly for no one in particular.

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A Portfolio Built around need, Not mass appeal KT Professional's roots are in salons, not shelves. The brand spent years testing formulations against real stylist feedback before Ccigmaa ever sold directly to a household, and that salon-first grounding is now central to how its wider consumer proposition is built. A formulation that has already survived a stylist's complaints across several regions carries a different kind of credibility than one tested only in a lab, and Ccigmaa has built its retail expansion around that distinction rather than around advertising spend. Indian consumers are increasingly willing to pay for that kind of credibility. KPMG's July 2026 report on India's premiumisation wave estimates that more than 500 million Indians will move into middle and high income brackets by 2030, with the right consumer segments sustaining annual growth of 20 to 25 per cent. Ccigmaa's read on that data is specific: growth will not go to one brand trying to be everything to everyone, it will go to whichever company already understood a narrower need before the money arrived.

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Grooming and childcare as proof points KT Men is the sharper of the two proof points. The grooming line moved into a distinctly higher price band this year, its AFA-linked GOAT Edition range priced between ₹699 and ₹999 against the brand's original ₹399 entry point. Dhruv Sayani, Managing Director and Founder of Ccigmaa Lifestyle and KT, has argued that most grooming brands still position around attraction, or plain cosmetic vanity, rather than performance, a gap he believes younger consumers have stopped tolerating. KT Kids makes a quieter version of the same argument. Its partnership with Peppa Pig, announced earlier this year, was, in Sayani's own words, a historic moment, not because of the character licence alone but because of what it signalled. Peppa Pig, he pointed out at the time, reaches more than 21 million subscribers in India, a scale most children's personal care brands never get close to touching.

A grooming shelf built around vanity sells once. One built around results gets repurchased.

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Balancing specialisation with scale Running three specialised brands instead of one mass brand is, by Sayani's own account, the harder version of this business to build. Each brand needs its own credibility, its own retail footprint, its own reason to exist, and none of that scales as cleanly as a single national product line would. Ccigmaa's answer to that trade-off has been to keep the specialisation and build the scale underneath it instead, investing in distribution and manufacturing capacity that all three brands share rather than launching a fourth brand to chase growth directly. His own read on where this is heading has less to do with adding that fourth brand than with defending the three questions Ccigmaa has already chosen to answer. India's next wave of personal care consumers, in his view, will keep asking narrower questions, not broader ones, and the companies that are already built for that will not need to catch up later.

Ccigmaa Lifestyle Pvt Ltd. : Ccigmaa Lifestyle Pvt Ltd. is a Bengaluru-based personal care company and the parent of KT Professional, KT Men and KT Kids.

KT : KT is a household of personal care brands built around India's regional and generational differences in hair, skin and grooming needs.

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