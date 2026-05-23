From Operating Theatre to Red Carpet: Dr. Reshma, One of the First Indian Ophthalmologists, Makes History at Cannes in Couture by Modo Caldo

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New Delhi [India], May 23: Dr. Reshma turned heads and made history at this year's Cannes Film Festival, becoming one of the first Indian ophthalmologists to walk the festival's iconic red carpet. Dressed in a couture creation by Modo Caldo, her look fused medical discipline with high-fashion drama -- a sartorial narrative that mirrored her personal and professional journey.

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Modo Caldo's gown is a study in contrasts where structure meets softness. The blazer-inspired bodice speaks to Dr. Reshma's authority and precision as a medical professional, evoking the confidence and command required in the operating theatre. Layered beneath, a sculpted corset nods to resilience and discipline, a quiet reminder of the perseverance behind every medical milestone. Together these elements form a silhouette that is both commanding and intimate: a professional armor reimagined for glamour.

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The lower half of the ensemble unfolds into a dramatic cascading skirt that amplifies a different register of the designer's intent -- fearless femininity. Voluminous, fluid, and theatrical, the skirt celebrates freedom, movement, and the courage to dream beyond prescribed roles. It is a visual metaphor for expansive ambition: the same hands that heal now carry a presence across global stages, reminding onlookers that careers in medicine and public life can coexist with unapologetic glamour.

Completing the look, Dr. Reshma wore a string of pearls that carried deep personal significance. The pearls belonged to her mother and are described as a specialty of Hyderabad -- a subtle yet powerful link to home, heritage, and familial legacy. Worn against the couture, the heirloom jewelry added emotional depth, making the red-carpet moment not just a fashion statement but a tribute to roots and lineage.

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Dr. Reshma's appearance was also tied to UMB Pageants, where she presented the organization's Elite Queen segment on the Cannes red carpet. Her presence at this crossover of medicine, fashion, and pageantry underscores an evolving cultural landscape in which professionals from traditionally conservative fields are stepping into broader public roles.

Beyond the flashbulbs and couture, Dr. Reshma's Cannes debut is a story about representation and possibility. It celebrates a woman who navigates complex responsibilities -- as a doctor, a cultural ambassador and a public figure -- without relinquishing the elements of her identity that matter most: skill, heritage and the freedom to dream. Her walk at Cannes signals that ambition is multilayered, and that achievement can be both technically rigorous and exquisitely beautiful.

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