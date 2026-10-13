From Patient Listening to Product Innovation: Healing Hands & Herbs Earns National Jury Recognition

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: The 6th Edition of The Economic Times Healthcare Awards 2026, announced on September 11, 2026, awarded Healing Hands & Herbs with a National Jury Recognition. Awarded under the category Excellence in Health & Wellness (Product & Technology), the recognition acknowledges the organisation's work in formulation and innovative treatment methods for conservative, effective, plant-based anorectal care.

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Hospital infrastructure or new molecules are often associated as areas for Innovation in the field of healthcare. However, true Healthcare innovation becomes revolutionary, when proposed changes are patient centric. Innovation in how a patient actually experiences a treatment is the need of the hour. Treatment convenience addresses whether a product fits into daily life, whether it's convenient enough to use consistently, and whether it answers a real, practical need instead of an assumed one. Healing Hands & Herbs truly believes in a solid foundation based on research and results to heal the body and mind alike.

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Thus, Healing Hands & Herbs operates as the dedicated research and development arm alongside Healing Hands Clinic, working on formulation development built around patient experience and everyday usability, not laboratory findings alone. The organisation's research pairs traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with modern medical technology. Work begins with a clinical problem, not a compound. A recurring complaint or a gap in existing care becomes the starting point for formulation research. Traditional knowledge of plant-based ingredients is studied and refined through contemporary methods to transform them into something a patient can practically use day to day. For Healing Hands and Herbs this process went from their desire to transform Piles to Smiles- from problem to solution, rather than forward from an ingredient toward whatever use case fits it.

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That approach traces back to years of direct patient interaction at Healing Hands Clinic. Across repeated consultations, one practical difficulty kept surfacing: applying topical treatment to an already sensitive, often painful area was the hardest part of managing this condition for many patients. It was awkward, sometimes distressing, and enough to make some patients delay treatment or skip it altogether. That observation didn't send the team looking for another cream or another ingredient. It sent them back to the delivery method itself-in search of a solution that could give their patients a ‘Good Morning’ in its true sense. The research effort that followed started with listening to what patients were struggling with, not with a formulation already in hand searching for a use.

That journey is the subject of a recent Healing Hands episode of Kaise Banta Hai, streaming on JioHotstar. The episode follows the same arc: patient observation, identification of a specific practical barrier, and the process of rethinking how a treatment is delivered, not only what it contains. Rather than standing apart as a media appearance, the episode documents the thinking behind products Healing Hands has since brought to market — a look at how a clinical observation turns into a manufactured formulation.

PiloSpray is the prime example of the outcome that this process yields. Built as a touch-free spray, it was designed specifically to address the exact discomfort patients had described in consultations. The formulation and its delivery method were developed together, not as separate decisions. A formulation works well only if patients don’t avoid applying it. PiloSpray reflects that link between formulation and delivery experience, built around a specific, previously overlooked point of friction in everyday piles care. The aerosol spraying mechanism gives better coverage, while simultaneously removing the need for direct contact with the affected area.

PiloSpray, is only one of 10 Healing Hands and Herbs products that have been awarded a Government of India patent. PiloKit is another leader in product innovation. This Home-care Kit has simplified treatment by offering one-stop complete solution for internal and external piles care. Both of these are available on their pharmacy storefront My Healing Hands.

Speaking on the recognition, Tathagat Kawshik, CEO, Co-founder, Healing Hand and Herbs, said, "We understand the importance of offering patient-centric solutions. This journey identified practical barriers and made patient experience the focus of innovation. This led to translation of research into patented, meaningful formulations. Being pioneers in this field meant walking alone along this steep path, but such recognitions remind us of the impact on patient lives and make it all worth the effort!”

The Economic Times recognition validates the innovation in product and delivery methods. The JioHotstar feature gives a wider audience insights into how it is developed. Together, they mark two different ways the same research effort has become visible this year. Healing Hands & Herbs aims to continue its R&D work on the same track — formulation development grounded in ongoing patient feedback and evidence, rather than treating any single product as a finished answer.

For more information, visit: https://myhealinghands.in/

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