From people to possibilities, from ideas to impact - SHRM India celebrates 20 years of purpose and progress

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 21: SHRM India is all set to host the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2025 on November 13-14, 2025, at Taj Palace, New Delhi. Marking 20 Years of Empowering People and Possibilities, this year's edition embraces the theme Festival of Work - a vibrant, ideas-to-action experience celebrating people, purpose, and performance.

Advertisement

Ahead of the main conference, a curtain-raiser will spotlight the Festival of Work programming: the mainstage of big ideas, immersive arenas for deep dives across leadership, skills and AI, culture, policy, and inclusion, as well as the People-Tech Expo and curated networking zones. Expect announcements on global collaborations, featured themes, and a stellar line-up of speakers that reflect where work is headed next.

Advertisement

This milestone year will bring together 4,000+ HR professionals and 150+ global speakers, including Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., President & CEO of SHRM, who will join the celebrations in India to mark this landmark occasion. His presence reinforces SHRM's commitment to advancing the global HR agenda and deepening collaboration between India and the world.

"We are beyond excited to celebrate this milestone year," said Achal Khanna, CEO - SHRM APAC & MENA. "For two decades, SHRM India has been at the forefront of shaping conversations around people, purpose, and performance. This year, we're not just reflecting on our journey - we're reimagining what the next 20 years of work could look like."

Advertisement

Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., President & CEO of SHRM, added, "India's HR community has been a driving force in redefining the world of work. As SHRM marks 20 years in India, it's an incredible moment to celebrate how far we've come and to look ahead to how we can together build better workplaces for a better world."

Over the years, the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo has grown into the country's most prestigious HR and leadership platform. The 2025 edition will build on that legacy with immersive experiences, curated networking, and future-of-work previews designed to elevate every conversation and deliver actionable takeaways leaders can apply immediately.

For more information, visit www.shrmconference.org/iac

About SHRM India: SHRM India empowers people and workplaces by advancing HR practices and maximizing human potential. For 20 years, we've partnered with multinational and high-growth Indian enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies to build a world of work that works for all.

As the India arm of the world's largest HR association, we bring global standards and local insight together across a full portfolio: SHRM Consulting (culture, leadership, org design, HR transformation, I&D), corporate training & academies, professional certification (SHRM-CP/SHRM-SCP), membership, and flagship events & conferences including the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo and SHRM TECH. With offices in Gurugram (HQ), Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, SHRM India is a trusted authority on all things work, researcher, advocate, and thought partner helping leaders create better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)