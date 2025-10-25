From Personal Pain to Global Impact: Mayank Mundra’s StepSmart Device Redefines Mobility Diagnostics

A grade 12 student from The International School of Bangalore, Mayank Mundra is making impact in the world of medical technology with his innovative zeal: StepSmart, a wireless gait correction device designed to detect posture and balance irregularities through real-time foot pressure analysis. Published in the International Journal of Science and Research (IJSR), Mayank’s research paper titled “Development of a Low-Cost Foot Pressure Monitoring System for Basic Gait Analysis” is rooted in his year-long development of StepSmart. Mentored by Dr. Pavan Belehalli, Head of Podiatry at the Karnataka Institute of Endocrinology & Research (KIER), Mayank reached the accurate testing stage in September after numerous iterations and refinements. His project has attracted interest to create Prototype - from Neon funds VC India.

Advertisement

Mayank’s inspiration stems from a deeply personal struggle. As a competitive footballer representing his school at national tournaments, he endured over three years of undiagnosed flat foot pain. Despite trying exercises, stretches, supplements, and dietary changes, relief only came after a seasoned orthopedic surgeon identified the issue and prescribed custom shoe soles. The transformation was immediate—and eye-opening.

Advertisement

“I realized how many people suffer silently due to late detection,” says Mayank. “That moment sparked a mission: to build a device that’s affordable, accessible, and capable of early diagnosis.” StepSmart uses Arduino Mega, ESP32, and pressure sensors to capture heel-to-toe pressure data, offering gait analysis without the prohibitive costs. Initial testing was conducted at the Foot Clinic of KIER, validating its potential for broader clinical use.

Advertisement

The device has already attracted interest from healthcare professionals in India, Nigeria, and Dubai, particularly for applications in physiotherapy and diabetic foot care. Its compact design and remote monitoring capabilities make it ideal for underserved communities.

Mayank’s commitment to inclusive mobility doesn’t end with StepSmart. He also developed an autonomous wheelchair equipped with motion and LoRa to help users navigate indoor spaces safely. The project was showcased at IFORE and recognised at the S.T. Yau Science Competition, and is now being advanced in collaboration with local rehabilitation centers.

Advertisement

“Technology should empower everyone,” Mayank affirms. “Freedom of movement shouldn’t be a privilege—it should be a right.” (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)