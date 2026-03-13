VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 13: India's identity infrastructure is also evolving from cards and registers in people's pockets to intelligent, real-time digital authentication. From campuses to corporations and customer-facing service networks, identity is being verified as a living, all-the-time connection rather than a thing to be checked. Larger populations, distributed workforces and digital-first service delivery are increasingly driving demand for trusted scalable biometric authentication across organisations.

Hyderabad headquartered Brihaspathi Technologies Limited, which works on AI-enabled biometric services integrated with Aadhaar authentication systems. The company's identity products integrate biometric hardware, AI facial recognition software and cloud infrastructure - such as AWS - in complex multi-location staff management launching at typical mass locations across the multisite office and enterprise arena.

India is of a scale that makes its identity not just a technology adoption tale, but a national infrastructure story. According to government data, Aadhaar currently covers over 134 crore people and is one of the world's largest digital identity ecosystems. At the same time, Aadhaar authentications are increasing at an unprecedented pace, with more than 2.21 billion transactions in just one month in 2025 - this illustrates what a core part of day-to-day governance and service-delivery process biometric identity has already become.

At this scale of adoption, the ecosystem becomes a strong and scalable foundation for AI-enabled biometric ecosystems where identity can be verified across an attendance system, access control system, transactions authenticator and digital governance services at any scale of population.

Speaking on the initiative, Chairman & Managing Director Rajasekhar Papolu said:

"Identity is no longer a static proof. Our aim is to build systems where authentication happens in real time, with intelligence built into every transaction. AI-powered biometric platforms allow organisations and governments to operate identity systems that can scale across districts, states, and national programmes."

Aadhaar-Linked Authentication as the Foundation

Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication forms the core of Brihaspathi's identity platform, allowing organisations to verify identity through authorised authentication workflows using fingerprint, iris, or facial validation. In environments such as government offices, educational campuses, industrial facilities, and enterprise workplaces, this integration enables real-time identity verification mapped to national identity databases within permitted authentication frameworks.

With more than 1.4 billion Aadhaar identities generated, India today operates the largest digital identity ecosystem globally, covering nearly the entire population base. This creates unprecedented opportunities for secure digital governance, workforce digitisation, and automated citizen service delivery.

This platform is the foundation for handling large number of transactions that are made across geographically dispersed sites So, this product best fits in the environments where thousands of authentications are performed a day. By combining identity verification with digital audit trails,, organisations can see attendance, access events and identity-linked service usage across departments or sites.

AI Facial Recognition: Moving Beyond Traditional Biometrics

Conventional biometric system depended mainly on fingerprint identification. Brihaspathi's AI-powered facial recognition layer allows contactless authentication - a critical factor in post-pandemic digital infrastructure planning.

The platform is engineered with intelligent pose and angle tolerance, enabling accurate identity recognition even when faces are partially turned or captured in motion. It delivers real-time demographic analytics along with age and emotion estimation. The system also supports instant watchlist matching and high-accuracy multi-face detection.

Biometric authentication, at a global level is poised for high-growth expansion. According to industry reports, the size of the biometric authentication market was worth more than $34 billion in 2023 and is expected to see double-digit CAGR in the next 10 years. Another prediction says the worldwide market for biometric systems at large could expand from $53 billion in 2025 to more than $95 billion by 2030, indicating a strong global demand for digital identity platforms.

This market expansion indicates that biometric identity has become central infrastructure - not an optional and standalone system - for governments and enterprises all around the world.

Hardware, Connectivity and Cloud Architecture Designed for Field Realities

Brihaspathi designs biometric devices and identity terminals for field-level deployments across districts, state departments, and enterprise networks. Devices are built to operate across varied environmental conditions while maintaining authentication continuity through hybrid connectivity models.

Centralized monitoring of authentication logs, audit trails, and identity verification data is enabled by cloud-backed storage and processing infrastructure. For large-scale deployments, some of which include thousands of biometric endpoints, this architecture provides real-time visibility over distributed networks.

Smart Communication Layer: WhatsApp and SMS Integration

One of the practical strengths of Brihaspathi's platform is its integration with WhatsApp and SMS communication layers. When authentication or attendance events are triggered, notifications can be pushed automatically to supervisors, administrators, or individuals.

In workforce monitoring environments, this creates a digital audit trail for attendance compliance. In governance programmes, it supports transparency and citizen visibility in authentication-linked services.

Smart Attendance Dashboard and Administrative Intelligence

Beyond authentication, Brihaspathi builds administrative intelligence dashboards that convert biometric data into operational analytics. Institutions can track attendance trends, workforce distribution, shift compliance, and authentication success ratios.

For large organisations operating across multiple locations, these dashboards create a central identity operations view that supports policy monitoring and compliance reporting.

Solution Architecture Designed for Enterprise Integration

Brihaspathi's biometric solution is built using API-driven architecture, allowing integration with HRMS platforms, payroll systems, visitor management solutions, and access control frameworks. This transforms biometric authentication from a standalone attendance tool into an enterprise identity intelligence layer.

By integrating authentication data into enterprise workflows, organisations can automate payroll validation, visitor identity logging, shift tracking, and compliance reporting through a single connected identity ecosystem.

Multi-Tier Deployment Architecture for Large Deployments

Brihaspathi's solution architecture is designed to operate across multi-layer governance or enterprise structures -- from state command layers to district control rooms to local field units.

This structure allows governments and large enterprises to deploy biometric systems in phases while maintaining unified identity data frameworks. In large-scale deployments involving thousands of authentication points, this reduces infrastructure fragmentation and improves central monitoring capability.

Market Impact: The Shift Toward Identity Infrastructure Economy

India's biometric identity industry is on course to become a basic digital infrastructure sector. Aadhaar, which already operates as a primary identity layer in banking, telecom, governance and public service delivery is likely to propel next-phase automation across segments through AI-based biometrics platforms.

As biometric identity adoption expands, sectors such as financial services, healthcare, logistics, and workforce digitisation are expected to increasingly rely on AI-based authentication workflows.

With authentication volumes already reaching billions of monthly transactions nationally, organisations building biometric infrastructure today are positioning themselves within one of the fastest expanding digital governance technology segments.

Building the Next Phase from Authentication to Predictive Identity Intelligence

The next phase of biometric technology will move beyond identity verification into predictive identity intelligence -- detecting anomalies in authentication behaviour, identifying identity misuse patterns, and building risk-scored authentication frameworks.

Brihaspathi Technologies is positioning its platforms to align with this transition -- where identity systems do not just verify users, but continuously monitor authentication behaviour patterns across large networks.

In a country where identity verification touches daily life across governance, finance, and enterprise access, AI-powered biometric Aadhaar authentication platforms are likely to become as fundamental as digital payments and mobile connectivity.

