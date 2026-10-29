From Pitch to Pilot: Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition Opens Global Search for Deep Tech Urban Solutions and Sustainability focused Founders

• Finalists compete for over S$2.5 million (US$2 million) in prizes and gain a pathway to SMU's Urban SustaInnovator accelerator and US$10 million USI Fund

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many deep-tech start-ups tackling urban and sustainability challenges, the biggest hurdle is not developing breakthrough technologies, but finding the customers, partners and opportunities to deploy them at scale.

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Addressing this challenge, the 13th Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition (LKYGBPC) today opened applications for university founders and recent graduates seeking to turn frontier ideas into real-world impact. Organised by Singapore Management University's Institute of Innovation & Entrepreneurship (SMU IIE), LKYGBPC is one of Asia's most globally representative deep-tech start-up competitions, spanning 12 focus areas including climate tech, energy, food and land use, urban mobility, longevity and healthtech, and sustainable materials and circularity.

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Fifty finalists will be flown to Singapore 28 September to 1 October 2027 to compete for over S$2.5 million in prizes and take part in an Innovation Festival featuring investor engagement, mentorship, and connections with corporate and ecosystem partners.

Beyond the Competition: A Gateway to SMU's Urban SustaInnovator (USI) accelerator

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Selected LKYGBPC finalists can join SMU's Urban SustaInnovator (USI) accelerator, launched in 2025, which supports start-ups through market access, pilot projects and strategic introductions across Asia. In May 2026, SMU IIE launched the USI Fund to back promising ventures as they pilot and scale.

"Founders of breakthrough technologies can create value only when they reach the people, industries, and communities they are designed to serve. SMU created LKYGBPC as a platform to help founders bring their innovative ideas to life by connecting them with the partners, markets and opportunities needed to turn innovation into real-world impact. Now, through the USI programme and USI Fund, we offer a post-competition pathway to pilot, scale, and raise capital throughout Asia," said Rony Palathinkal, Head of the LKYGBPC and Urban SustaInnovator at SMU IIE.

One of the biggest challenges for sustainability start-ups is getting access to the right partners to validate and deploy new technologies.

SMU is uniquely positioned to help startups make these connections with its network of Overseas Centres in Bangkok, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City and Shenzhen, and its International Advisory Councils in eight countries. "SMU's expansive network of partners from industry, government and community across Asia enables us to forge connections that enable startups to cross borders and scale their innovative solutions," says Professor Sun Sun Lim, SMU's Vice President of Partnerships and Engagement, and Lee Kong Chian Professor of Communication & Technology.

Singapore-based Standard Physics (formerly Inviscid AI), founded by Qiu Ziming and Kabir Jain, was a finalist in the 12th LKYGBPC before joining Y Combinator's Winter 2026 cohort and SMU's inaugural Urban SustaInnovator (USI) accelerator. The startup uses physics-informed AI and IoT-powered digital twins to optimise energy efficiency in buildings and data centres. Through USI, it secured a pilot with The GEAR by Japanese construction giant Kajima and is discussing three more opportunities. It has also raised US$2.3 million in seed funding led by Square Peg Capital and is preparing to launch an AI-powered agentic engineering platform. Jain credits Y Combinator's start-up expertise and USI's regional network for supporting its growth.

"The accelerators were very complementary. YC was good at getting us from zero to one, and then USI has been very helpful in getting us from one to 10. The USI team can make the right introductions and help you grow," said Jain.

Singapore is strengthening its position as a global sustainability innovation hub, providing start-ups with opportunities to pilot, validate and scale technologies across Asia and beyond. This government-led ambition is backed by the S$37 billion RIE 2030 plan, including S$10.8 billion for mission-oriented research, and a S$40 million USS Translation Fund to support the development and commercialisation of urban and sustainability solutions.

Building a Global Pipeline of Innovation

Established by SMU in 2002, LKYGBPC is a biennial competition open to start-ups with at least one founder currently enrolled in a university programme or who graduated within the past five years. Its 12th edition in October 2025 attracted over 1,500 entries from founders representing 1,200 universities across 91 countries. Finalists from the 9th to 12th editions have collectively raised over S$1 billion. Finalists from the 9th to 12th editions have collectively raised over S$1 billion. Finalists from the 9th to 12th editions have collectively raised over S$1 billion.

Said Shirley Wong, Entrepreneur-in-Residence at SMU IIE, Chairperson of the 13th LKYGBPC Advisory Committee, and Managing Partner of TNF Ventures: "As Asia continues to urbanise, the region presents both complex challenges and significant opportunities for innovation. LKYGBPC brings together founders worldwide and connects them with Singapore's ecosystem of industry, investors and institutions to accelerate solutions with regional and global impact."

Applications are open at https://iie.smu.edu.sg/lkygbpc and close on 31 March 2027.

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