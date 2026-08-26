From Promises to People: WASME’s GCSDBE 2026 to Put Humanity at the Heart of Sustainable Development

Sustainability is often spoken about through targets, reports, percentages and policy documents. But behind every Sustainable Development Goal is something far more human — a livelihood that needs protecting, a small business trying to survive, a young entrepreneur waiting for an opportunity, a community seeking dignity, and a planet asking us to grow without destroying what sustains us.

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It is this human side of sustainability that will take centre stage when the World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME) hosts the Global Conference on Sustainable Development & Business Excellence (GCSDBE 2026) on Wednesday, 26 August 2026, at the UNESCO Auditorium, UNESCO House, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

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Held under the theme “Advancing the SDGs through Innovation, Inclusion and Enterprise Excellence,” the conference will bring together Ambassadors, UNESCO officials, policymakers, MSME leaders, financial experts, entrepreneurs and industry voices from across the world to examine one central question: How do we make sustainable development meaningful in the lives of people? Because sustainability cannot only be about what we save. It must also be about what we create.

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Jobs. Opportunity. Dignity. Access. Innovation. Hope.

And in that journey, small and medium enterprises are not on the sidelines. They are often where the real story begins.

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Across countries and communities, MSMEs create livelihoods, support families, carry local knowledge, preserve traditional skills and keep economies moving. For millions of people, the future of sustainable development will not be decided only in large boardrooms, but in small factories, workshops, farms, family businesses, start-ups and enterprises that are trying to grow responsibly.

Dr. Sanjiv Layek, Executive Secretary, WASME, says the conversation must now move from aspiration to action. “Today, sustainability cannot remain a conversation confined to conference rooms or policy documents. It has to translate into enterprises that create livelihoods, innovations that solve real problems and growth that includes those who are still at the margins. MSMEs are not merely participants in the SDG journey — they are among its most powerful engines. Through GCSDBE 2026, we want to bring governments, global institutions, businesses and changemakers onto one platform and turn shared intent into measurable action.” The conference will open with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by welcome remarks by Dr. Layek and the formal opening address by Ambassador Prof. (Dr.) Kheswar Chandan Jankee, GOSK, President, WASME. Mr. Benno Boer of UNESCO will deliver the keynote address.

One of the most meaningful moments of the conference will be the launch of “Pockets of Hope,” a special publication being presented by WASME and World Development Corporation (WDC).

The title itself reflects the spirit of the gathering.

Because change rarely begins everywhere at once. Sometimes, it begins in small pockets — one enterprise that chooses a cleaner process, one community that protects a traditional livelihood, one innovator who solves a local problem, one institution that opens access to finance, or one entrepreneur who refuses to believe that profit and purpose must stand on opposite sides.

Those pockets, when connected, can become movements.

The publication will be unveiled by senior UNESCO and WASME dignitaries and followed by a panel discussion exploring the ideas, people and possibilities behind it.

Throughout the day, GCSDBE 2026 will address some of the most critical issues defining the future of enterprise: financing and market access, quality and innovation, ESG and sustainability reporting, and the growing need to build businesses that are both competitive and conscious.

A special fireside chat on heritage and entrepreneurship will explore another important dimension of sustainability — preserving what we inherit even as we build what comes next.

The programme will also feature corporate and speaker presentations, the WASME Excellence Awards 2026, musical performances and a felicitation ceremony recognising distinguished dignitaries and contributors.

Yet beyond the awards, discussions and formal sessions lies a larger message.

Development cannot be called sustainable if it leaves people behind.

Growth cannot be called successful if it exhausts the very ecosystems that make growth possible.

Innovation cannot be called progress if it widens inequality.

And business excellence cannot be measured only by balance sheets if it does not also create value for society.

GCSDBE 2026 seeks to bring these truths into one room and one conversation.

At a time when the world is racing towards 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals remain both urgent and unfinished, WASME is seeking to remind global stakeholders that the path ahead will not be built by governments alone, institutions alone or corporations alone.

It will be built through partnership.

Through enterprises that understand that responsibility and profitability can coexist.

Through policymakers who create enabling ecosystems.

Through financial institutions that believe in inclusive opportunity.

Through innovators who solve problems without creating new ones.

And through communities that are not merely beneficiaries of development, but participants in shaping it.

For one day in New Delhi, GCSDBE 2026 will bring these voices together.

But the larger hope is that the conversation does not end when the conference does.

Because sustainability is ultimately not about saving the world in one grand gesture.

It is about making thousands of better choices — in business, policy, finance and everyday life — until those pockets of hope become a future we can all share.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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