HT Syndication

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New Delhi [India], August 31: As modern consumers redefine luxury around authenticity, craftsmanship, and personal expression, India's lab-grown diamond sector is undergoing a structural shift. Moving past the initial pitch of mere price accessibility, modern buyers are increasingly driven by design clarity, product innovation, and an uncompromised retail experience. Capitalising on this evolving demand, Bengaluru-born ONYA Diamonds is stepping into its next phase of scaling, announcing its retail expansion into Pune and Hyderabad.

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The move follows a highly successful proof-of-concept phase in Bengaluru, where ONYA rapidly established a six-location presence across key high-street clusters. For the brand, Bengaluru served as a crucial testing ground--proving that an offline-first, experience-driven model built on distinct designs & customer service can cultivate strong customer loyalty. Bringing that formula to Pune and Hyderabad represents a calculated effort to tap into tech-forward, design-conscious urban centers with high density of modern fine jewellery buyers.Rather than relying on legacy retail formats, ONYA's growth strategy centers heavily on proprietary design and elevated craftsmanship. The brand's product portfolio--ranging from its nature-inspired Lush collection to the recently launched, Neoclassical-architecture-inspired ONYA Signatures--leans deliberately into the global "quiet luxury" movement. Its focus on contemporary design is also reflected in its range of Lab Grown Diamonds rings, created for modern consumers seeking distinctive aesthetics without compromising on craftsmanship or quality. Further setting the brand apart in a crowded market is the Onya Signature Setting, an in-house patented ring setting engineered to enhance stone brilliance while showcasing Indian design innovation on an international standard.

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Behind ONYA's customer-first philosophy is Founder and CEO Himani Yadav, an IIT Guwahati graduate whose background spans core product and growth roles at marquee consumer-tech platforms including Ola, InMobi, xto10x, and MyGate. Her entry into fine jewellery was prompted by a personal consumer experience--specifically, shopping for her own engagement ring--which highlighted an evident market gap between uninspired traditional offerings and high-end luxury prices.

"We believe the future of luxury is not about how much a piece costs, but about how meaningfully it is designed, how confidently it is chosen, and how deeply it connects with the person wearing it," says Himani Yadav.

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By combining rigorous product engineering, transparent pricing, and curated offline stores, ONYA is positioning its expansion into Pune and Hyderabad as more than just a retail footprint increase. It is a strategic move to establish a nationwide brand presence where aesthetics, trust, and deliberate design drive the future of fine jewellery.

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