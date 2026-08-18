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Home / Business / From Puchka to a national QSR: Sagar Daryani-backed Wah! Foods targets Rs. 250 crore revenue by FY30

From Puchka to a national QSR: Sagar Daryani-backed Wah! Foods targets Rs. 250 crore revenue by FY30

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ANI
Updated At : 03:48 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 18: Wah! Foods, the company behind Wah! Puchka and Wah! Litti, has outlined plans to achieve ₹250 crore in annual revenue by FY30 as it builds a nationally recognised Indian street-food QSR platform.

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Currently operating across Kolkata and Pune, the company plans to strengthen its presence in existing markets before gradually expanding into new cities through a cluster-led strategy.

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Having established outlet-level profitability along with standard operating procedures, centralised supply chains and technology-enabled systems, Wah! Foods is now preparing to scale through compact high-street outlets supported by dedicated city-level teams.

"I've always believed that India's biggest opportunities lie in organising categories that millions of consumers already love. Street food is one of them. The brand that can bring together authenticity, hygiene, consistency and scale has the potential to create an iconic consumer business. Wah! Foods is building with that vision and I'm excited to back the founders and support their journey as an investor in my personal capacity," said Sagar Daryani, Founder of Wow! Momo.

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Speaking about the company's growth plans, Ankita, Co-founder of Wah! Foods, said, "The customer is our real investor. When customers return without discounts, it validates both our product and experience. Stronger repeat behaviour and better marketing ROI have helped us grow nearly threefold over the last 12 months. We are now preparing for the next phase with a stronger team, better systems, and a clear growth plan."

Alongside its QSR expansion, Wah! Foods is preparing to enter the packaged-food category with products inspired by popular Indian street food.

Through Wah! Puchka and Wah! Litti, the company aims to bring authentic Indian street food to more customers with better hygiene, consistency, convenience and affordability.

About Wah! Foods

Founded by Deepak and Ankita, CEO and CMO respectively, Wah! Foods is building India's organised street-food experience by bringing authentic regional flavours together with hygiene, consistency and convenience. Serving customers across multiple outlets in Kolkata and Pune, it is making trusted street food more accessible to everyone, with its mission being to let people enjoy the flavours they love without compromising on quality or hygiene.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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