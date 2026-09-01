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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 1: The Chronicle Factory has once again drawn attention within India's entertainment landscape after senior members of its leadership were seen moving between two of the country's most distinctive cinematic environments within just six days. The trail began at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on August 24, and has now reached Kolkata, where Managing Director Manoj Kumar and Chief Operating Officer Ethan Sonawane were seen near the residence of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray on August 30. The timing and contrast between the two locations have raised a larger question around what The Chronicle Factory may be preparing next.

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Ramoji Film City represents scale, studio infrastructure, elaborate sets and large-format filmmaking capabilities, while Satyajit Ray's Kolkata represents a completely different cinematic tradition shaped by literature, realism, observation, character and visual storytelling. The movement of senior executives between these two environments within less than a week has created considerable curiosity. The Chronicle Factory's Kolkata team also includes Chief Creative Officer Vandan Sarvaiya and Chief of Cinematography Aaron Jagadale, bringing together senior leadership responsible for operations, creative direction and cinematography in the same city at the same time.

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The company has not disclosed whether the Hyderabad and Kolkata visits are connected to a specific film, location exploration, creative research or a wider strategic initiative. That lack of information has only intensified speculation. The presence of operational, creative and cinematography leadership suggests that the visits carry greater significance than a routine corporate trip, particularly as The Chronicle Factory continues to develop its creative and entertainment ambitions across different formats.

One notable absence from the travelling delegation is Founder and Producer Calton Pereira. Pereira remains closely associated with the broader vision and creative direction of The Chronicle Factory, particularly the development of original ideas, stories and entertainment properties. As Founder, he has focused on building the company around a wider entertainment identity rather than limiting it to any single format, while his role as Producer keeps him connected to the development and shaping of original creative projects as the company's senior leadership manages specialised areas of execution and growth.

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The Chronicle Factory describes itself as a cinematic entertainment and multimedia company built around one clear purpose: Innovate. Entertain. Inspire. Its creative approach brings together screen-based storytelling, visual media, technology and contemporary audience experiences across film, digital platforms and emerging formats. The company's movements from Hyderabad to Kolkata appear consistent with that wider philosophy, placing its leadership in two environments that represent very different dimensions of Indian cinema.

For now, The Chronicle Factory has revealed little about what connects the two visits, leaving more questions than answers. Was Hyderabad about scale and filmmaking infrastructure while Kolkata was about story, culture and cinematic identity? Are the visits separate explorations, or are they early pieces of a larger creative plan yet to be announced? Whatever the answer, the company's recent movements have begun telling a story of their own. From Ramoji to Ray, attention is now firmly focused on what The Chronicle Factory does next.

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