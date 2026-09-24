From Real Estate to cinema: Young Entrepreneur Jash Vira forays into Gujarati Films with Mitrata

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: At a relatively young age of 28, entrepreneur Jash Nita Praful Vira has built a business portfolio spanning real estate, hospitality, theatre and entertainment. After establishing Vira Group in the real estate sector, Jash Vira has expanded into hospitality and performing arts and is now taking his first step into Gujarati cinema with Mitrata.

Vira Group is associated as a co-producer of Mitrata, an emotional comedy set to release in cinemas on September 25. The film marks the group’s entry into Gujarati cinema and forms part of Jash Vira’s wider move into entertainment and media.

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Jash Vira’s entrepreneurial journey began in the real estate sector, where he established Vira Group through a portfolio of high-quality residential and commercial projects in Mumbai. The group has since expanded into other sectors, with Jash Vira developing businesses across areas that bring him closer to consumers and audiences.

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One of these ventures has been hospitality through Vira Hospitality. The group’s Theona brings together pure-vegetarian Modern Indian, Asian and Continental cuisine and represents Jash Vira’s expansion into the dining and hospitality space. The business is also exploring further expansion across Mumbai.

He subsequently entered theatre and entertainment through Vira Entertainment & Media. The company made its theatre debut with “Bharat No Ladakvayo – Deendayal”, marking a move into live performance and storytelling. The venture has provided a platform for the group to explore theatre, regional storytelling and other entertainment formats.

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The foray into Gujarati cinema follows this progression. Jash Vira Films has been established as the group’s production arm, with Mitrata marking its first association with a feature film.

Jash Nita Praful Vira, Founder, Vira Group, said, “I have always looked at entrepreneurship as an opportunity to build across different sectors and learn from each business. Real estate gave us our foundation, while hospitality and theatre have allowed us to work more closely with consumers and audiences. Cinema, which brings together business, creativity and storytelling, was a natural next step for us. With Mitrata, we are making our entry into Gujarati cinema with a story centred on friendship, and we see this as the beginning of our journey in this space.”

Mitrata follows three friends as they navigate different stages of life, love and relationships. Starring Viraj Ghelani, Deep Vaidya, Vishal Parekh and Vishwaa Joshi, the film is directed by Oneel Prashant Karnik and written by Bhavik Pandya. It is produced by Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh under Soul Sutra Studios, with Jash Vira Films as co-producer.

For Jash Vira, the move into cinema adds another sector to a growing business portfolio. He is also exploring further opportunities across hospitality, theatre and entertainment, including additional theatre productions and projects in regional cinema.

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