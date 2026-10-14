From Relaxed Kurtas to Statement Jackets, 7 Festive Menswear Trends to Shop at Myntra’s BFF

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 14: Festive menswear is getting sharper this season, with cleaner kurtas, fresher proportions, refined detailing and smarter layers shaping the occasion wardrobe. Shorter hems are meeting wider trousers, tonal dressing is gaining ground, and traditional silhouettes are being refreshed through cut and construction. As Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival (BFF) is live now, shoppers can explore 8 million+ styles, 2X the selection of the last edition, and 100+ new brands and collection launches across fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

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Shorter kurtas change the proportions

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Short kurtas paired with bootcut, flared or wider trousers are giving festive dressing a younger profile, while relaxed salwars offer an easy alternative to fitted churidars. Shoppers can browse Jompers, VASTRAMAY and men’s kurta sets to explore the silhouette.

The clean kurta gets elevated

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Solid colours and tonal palettes are putting the focus on fabric, cut and finish rather than heavy detailing. The result is an easy festive base that can move from a family gathering to a Diwali dinner. Shoppers can explore Tasva, Diwas by Manyavar and men’s kurtas.

Festive shine gets more considered

Mirrorwork and sequins are appearing through smaller motifs, tonal applications and threadwork, bringing texture without overwhelming the outfit. Shoppers looking for dressier occasionwear can explore SOJANYA and RANGRAAG

Indo-Western layers get sharper

Asymmetric hems, angled plackets and open-front jackets are adding more character to festive layering. House of Pataudi, Raymond Ethnix and bandhgalas offer options for celebrations that call for a more structured look.

Tonal dressing brings polish

Coordinated kurta-and-dupatta combinations are giving monochrome a festive update. Staying within one colour family allows texture, borders and embroidery to create interest. Fabindia offers another route into understated festive dressing, while shoppers can also browse men’s kurta sets.

Achkans get sharper

The achkan remains a strong choice for formal festive dressing, with clean tailoring, understated embroidery and statement buttons giving it a contemporary update. Rich fabrics retain the occasion feel, while streamlined cuts keep the silhouette sharp. Shoppers can browse achkans for men for weddings and dressier festive celebrations.

Rich fabrics and deeper colours set the mood

Brocade, silk, velvet, Chanderi and textured silk bring richness through fabric, while emerald, wine, burgundy, plum and midnight blue work well for evening celebrations. Ivory, almond, champagne and beige offer a softer counterpoint. Shoppers can explore men’s ethnic jackets and dhoti pants for men, along with festive styles from VASTRAMAY and DEYANN.

With millions of styles across thousands of popular brands, BFF gives men plenty of ways to experiment with proportion, texture, colour and layering, from a clean kurta and tonal set to a statement jacket or contemporary achkan. Myntra’s M-Now adds to the convenience with deliveries starting in 30 minutes across 12 cities. With around 1.5 lakh styles from 1,500+ brands, shoppers can explore festive outfits, accessories and beauty essentials to get celebration-ready, even at the last minute.

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