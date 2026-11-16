From Rote Learning to Real-World Understanding: TeachBetter.ai Launches Version 6 with Visual and Interactive Learning at Its Core

TeachBetter.ai has announced Version 6, introducing Visual Concept Explainers, Concepts in Real Life Visuals and Mind Map Studio, alongside an expanded library of 250-plus curriculum-aligned interactive simulations. These capabilities join its existing AI lesson planning, educational content creation and classroom assessment tools, helping teachers move students from rote learning toward deeper understanding and real-world application.

TeachBetter.ai brings the complete teaching cycle—Prepare, Explain, Explore, Apply and Assess—into one comprehensive, easy-to-use AI platform for teachers and schools.

Behind the launch is a practical challenge: delivering a meaningful lesson involves much more than explaining a chapter. Teachers must plan, create materials, find relatable examples, make room for exploration and check whether students have understood. That work can mean moving between search engines, AI chatbots, video platforms, presentation tools, worksheet generators and assessment apps, then making the pieces fit.

TeachBetter.ai brings those teaching needs together. Its product vision follows the way a lesson develops: Prepare. Explain. Explore. Apply. Assess. Planning and resource creation underpin preparation; assessment helps the teacher decide what to revisit and how to prepare the next lesson.

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Built around the work teachers do every day

The platform addresses three connected classroom problems: preparation spread across multiple tools, concepts learned without sufficient understanding or application, and learning gaps discovered too late to guide the lesson.

Its answer is to put support for the complete teaching cycle within a single workspace. Teachers can develop resources, explain concepts in different ways, guide exploration and capture classroom responses without assembling a separate toolkit for each stage. Guided inputs reduce the need for complex prompts.

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“We have moved from a world of scarce information to one where information is everywhere. Our classrooms must evolve too—from memorizing answers to understanding ideas, questioning them and applying them in the real world,” said Binit Agarwalla, Founder and CEO of TeachBetter.ai. “That shift must reach classrooms everywhere, at population scale. It starts with giving teachers practical support across the entire teaching cycle—from preparation and explanation to exploration, application and assessment. Version 6 advances this vision by bringing visual and interactive learning into one simple, affordable platform, helping teachers make deeper learning part of everyday teaching.”

Prepare lessons and teaching resources with AI

Preparation begins with deciding what students should learn and how to help them get there. TeachBetter.ai’s 20-plus AI tools support curriculum-aligned lesson plans, presentations, worksheets, quizzes and notes, alongside stories, flashcards, activities and projects.

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Teachers can work with their own documents, use the Web Search Assistant to find resources and analyse educational videos through the YouTube Video Analyzer. These capabilities bring research and resource development into the teaching workflow, reducing the need to repeatedly switch between unrelated tools and tabs.

Content generation in 80-plus languages help educators adapt materials for their learners. Teachers can review, refine, save and reuse resources, retaining control over what reaches the classroom.

Explain concepts through visual learning

A student may recall a definition yet struggle to explain the idea behind it. Version 6 strengthens visual teaching through Visual Concept Explainers, which help make complex ideas visible and relatable, and Mind Map Studio, which brings a chapter’s ideas and relationships into a connected visual map.

Alongside explanations, stories and multimedia presentations, these tools give teachers different ways to introduce a concept, revisit a difficult point and support revision.

Explore ideas with interactive simulations

Understanding grows when students can investigate what happens and why. An expanded library of 250-plus curriculum-aligned interactive simulations gives teachers opportunities to bring experimentation into classroom lessons.

Students can change a variable, test a prediction and observe the result. Teachers can use these experiences to prompt discussion, challenge assumptions and connect an explanation to something students can explore. The simulations cover many subjects, including science, mathematics, social studies, AI and computational thinking.

Apply learning to real-world situations

Students also need to see where knowledge matters. The Concepts in Real Life Visuals tool connects academic ideas to familiar situations, helping teachers answer the question, “Where will I use this?”

Activities, projects and practice resources extend that connection into tasks where learners use what they know. Concept Mastery Coach supports further practice, giving teachers another way to help students consolidate their learning.

Assess understanding with real-time classroom feedback

Waiting for an examination can leave misunderstandings unaddressed. TeachBetter.ai brings live quizzes, polls and PaperQR Live Quiz into everyday teaching so educators can check understanding while the lesson is still underway.

With PaperQR, students answer using printed response cards. The teacher scans them with a phone or laptop camera to capture answers and receive immediate results. Individual student devices and dedicated classroom response hardware are not required.

This gives every student a way to participate and teachers immediate feedback on captured responses, helping them identify misconceptions and decide which concepts to revisit. Personalized reports can support feedback, while the teacher uses assessment insights to plan the next step.

One lesson shows how the cycle connects

For a lesson on electricity, a teacher can prepare a plan and worksheet, explain a circuit visually, let students explore how changing resistance affects current, and connect the concept to appliances at home. A mind map brings the ideas together; a PaperQR quiz reveals where further explanation is needed.

Why educators value TeachBetter.ai

Published educator feedback highlights the platform’s practical classroom value.

Ajeet Yadav, Founder of AS Classes, Noida, describes his experience with PaperQR: “The PaperQR Quiz is especially useful for engaging students in classroom assessments while saving teachers valuable time.” Published educator feedback.

By inviting each student to respond, PaperQR creates regular opportunities to refocus attention and participate. Teachers receive immediate feedback on captured answers, helping them identify where students need further support.

Educator Dr. Marappan Gopalakrishnan has also emphasized the importance of combining stories, real-life examples, simulations, images and videos to build conceptual understanding. His published reflections describe how visual demonstrations can help students understand the reasoning behind a mathematical formula. Educator perspective.

Designed for every teacher and every school

TeachBetter.ai is used by thousands of teachers across India, the Philippines, Kenya, Nepal, Australia and other countries, with adoption spanning individual educators, private schools, NGO-run schools and government classrooms.

TeachBetter.ai has trained more than 25,000 teachers through AI workshops, helping educators build confidence in using AI in everyday teaching across urban and rural settings.

Affordability is central to this approach. Teacher subscriptions cost ₹299 per month, with a free trial available, providing an accessible starting point for educators exploring AI-powered teaching.

• Explore TeachBetter.ai and start a free trial at: https://myspace.teachbetter.ai/login

• Watch the TeachBetter.ai Version 6 launch video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5TPwEZbHBA

• Begin the AI transformation journey in your school. Write to us at connect@teachbetter.ai

About TeachBetter.ai

TeachBetter.ai is a comprehensive, easy-to-use AI platform for teachers and schools, built to simplify teaching and amplify learning. It combines lesson planning, educational content creation, visual learning, interactive simulations and classroom assessment in one affordable platform, supporting the complete teaching cycle and the shift toward deeper understanding and real-world application.

Media contact

Vipin Kumar Co-Founder, TeachBetter.ai connect@teachbetter.ai www.teachbetter.ai

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