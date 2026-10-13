From Screen Time to Drive Time: Coocaa TV Launches Festive Campaign, Giving Customers a Chance to Win a Brand-New Car

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 13: This festive season, Coocaa TV is bringing together home entertainment and an aspirational reward through its ‘From Screen Time to Drive Time’ campaign, going live on October 8, 2026. As part of the initiative, customers purchasing eligible Coocaa TV models above 32 inches during the offer period from October 8 to October 19, 2026, will stand a chance to win a brand-new car, turning a television purchase into an opportunity for a much bigger festive celebration.

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The campaign reflects the evolving role of televisions in Indian households, where home entertainment has become an integral part of festive gatherings, family time and shared experiences. With consumers increasingly looking for technology that combines performance, convenience and value, Coocaa is using the festive period to bring added excitement to its television portfolio through a campaign that extends beyond the screen.

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In addition to the Cool Car campaign, customers purchasing eligible Coocaa TV models above 32 inches during the offer period will also receive a complimentary three-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription, adding greater value to their home entertainment experience. The festive offers will be available on eligible models, with the campaign designed to bring together entertainment, affordability and the excitement of a potential win.

Commenting on the campaign, Sushovit Ranjan, Business Head, Coocaa TV, said, “Festive occasions in India are about creating memorable experiences with family and loved ones. The television continues to be at the centre of these moments, bringing people together through entertainment, sport, cinema and shared celebrations. With our ‘From Screen Time to Drive Time’ campaign, we wanted to build on this emotional connection and introduce an element of aspiration and excitement into the festive season. By combining our television offerings with the chance to win a brand-new car and a complimentary three-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription, we aim to make the festive experience more rewarding for our customers. At Coocaa, our focus remains on making contemporary entertainment technology accessible while creating meaningful value for Indian consumers.”

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Known for its focus on accessible smart entertainment, Coocaa offers televisions designed to meet the diverse viewing needs of modern households. Its portfolio spans Smart TVs and Google TVs, bringing together connected entertainment, intuitive interfaces and contemporary design. Through its festive campaign, the brand seeks to strengthen its engagement with Indian consumers while adding a distinctive dimension to the season’s television-buying experience.

The Cool Car campaign will run from October 8 to October 19, 2026, and will be applicable to eligible Coocaa TV models above 32 inches. Customers will have the opportunity to participate in the campaign in accordance with the applicable offer and lucky draw terms and conditions.

About Coocaa TV

Coocaa is a globally recognised television brand from Skyworth, a leading global manufacturer of television and display technologies. Established in 2006, Coocaa focuses on delivering smart, stylish and accessible entertainment solutions for consumers. Its product portfolio includes Google-certified Android TVs, next-generation Google TVs and televisions powered by its proprietary Coolita 2.0 operating system. With a presence across markets including India, Europe and Southeast Asia, Coocaa continues to focus on innovation, contemporary design and enhancing the everyday viewing experience.

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