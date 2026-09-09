From Screen to Cart: Dangal TV, Flipkart and Starcom Bring a First-of-Its-Kind Content-to-Commerce Experience to Rimjhim

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Enterr10 TV Network's flagship channel Dangal TV and Flipkart are coming together to create a first-of-its-kind content-to-commerce experience in India, bringing the worlds of entertainment and shopping together through the popular Hindi drama Rimjhim. The collaboration brings together Dangal TV's deep connection with audiences across the Hindi heartland and Flipkart's position as one of India's largest commerce ecosystems and an early adopter of affiliate-led commerce to create a new way for viewers to shop products in real time while watching their favourite shows.

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Through the partnership, Fashion, Beauty and Home products from Flipkart are being naturally woven into the world of Rimjhim, with characters wearing, using and interacting with products as part of the storyline. Viewers can discover these products within the episodes and interact with shoppable tags during the viewing experience, creating a seamless journey from content discovery to product exploration and shopping. With this collaboration, Dangal TV and Flipkart are bringing together the scale of one of India's leading Hindi entertainment ecosystems and one of its largest commerce ecosystems to pioneer a new content-to-commerce model.

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The campaign was rolled out on 24th August, with multiple layers of content and visibility designed to create sustained engagement across YouTube and TV. As audiences increasingly move fluidly between entertainment, social platforms and commerce, the collaboration demonstrates how brands and content platforms can go beyond conventional integrations to create more relevant, interactive and actionable consumer experiences.

For Flipkart, the association marks a natural evolution of its role in shaping digital commerce, affiliate-led discovery and shopping journeys in India. By bringing its catalogue of over 150 million products into familiar entertainment narratives, Flipkart is enabling consumers to discover products in moments of inspiration and move seamlessly from what they see to what they can shop in real time.

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For Dangal TV, whose YouTube ecosystem is the #1 Media and Entertainment Creator worldwide for July, with 65 Mn+ subscribers and 2.4 Bn+ monthly views, the collaboration brings together its scale and strong audience connect with Flipkart's commerce ecosystem, highlighting the potential of content-led solutions that seamlessly bring storytelling, discovery and commerce together.

Starcom India played a central role in bringing the collaboration to life, working closely with both Flipkart and Dangal TV to shape the strategic and creative framework for the association.

Speaking about the collaboration, Manish Singhal, Managing Director, Enterr10 TV Network, said:

"The way audiences consume broadcast entertainment on digital platforms like YouTube is evolving, and with that, the opportunity for brands to become a meaningful part of the content experience is changing. Our collaboration with Flipkart and Starcom for Rimjhim on Dangal TV is a powerful example of how storytelling can move beyond simple awareness to create an interactive journey between content, discovery, and commerce."

Pratik Arun Shetty, Vice President, Flipkart, said:

"At Flipkart, we are constantly exploring innovative ways to meet consumers where they are and make discovery both natural and enjoyable. Our collaboration with Dangal TV and Starcom for Rimjhim bridges the gap between entertainment and shopping, allowing viewers to transition seamlessly from watching their favourite story unfold to discovering products they love in real time. By contextualising our diverse offerings within familiar narratives, we are making content-led commerce a truly interactive and engaging experience for millions of households across India."

Rathi Gangappa, CEO, Starcom India, said:

"At Starcom India, we are constantly redefining how media can translate cultural relevance into commerce. By combining YouTube's evolving product capabilities with India's premier entertainment ecosystem, we engineered a bespoke solution for Flipkart that moved beyond reach to drive measurable business impact. It is a strong example of how we turn the scale of culture into a tangible growth advantage for our clients."

Source: Tubular Labs, July 2026

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