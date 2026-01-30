A two-day festival at Jio World Centre, Mumbai (May 22–23, 2026), convening founders, investors, policymakers, and creators across AI, robotics, gaming, fintech, deep tech, and civic innovation Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) ImagiNxt, a global technology festival platform, has announced the launch of its inaugural edition, ImagiNxt 2026, scheduled to be held on May 22–23, 2026, at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai. The two-day event will bring together stakeholders from across India’s technology ecosystem, including policymakers, startups, investors, enterprises, researchers, and creators.

Advertisement

India is home to the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, with over 157,000 startups and more than 100 unicorns, yet it lacks a single, multi-format platform that integrates technology innovation with policy dialogue and global collaboration. ImagiNxt has been conceived to address this gap by convening domestic and international participants across technology, capital, governance, and academia.

Advertisement

Commenting on the announcement, Deepak Lamba, Founder & CEO, ImagiNxt, said that India’s technology journey has evolved beyond service delivery to building foundational digital infrastructure with global relevance. He added that ImagiNxt is intended to serve as a forum where technology builders, investors, and policymakers can engage on how such systems are developed, regulated, and scaled internationally.

Advertisement

Building on this vision, ImagiNxt 2026 is conceived as a high-calibre global convening, bringing together leading technology thinkers and decision-makers from around the world. The exhibition will feature some of the most significant technology companies showcasing category-defining products, while curated experiential installations will allow participants to engage with frontier technologies and imagine what comes next.

The event is expected to host over 15,000 participants, with 200+ speakers, including international experts and senior industry leaders. More than 1,000 startups are slated to participate alongside 300+ investors, with the programme comprising 100+ sessions across five parallel thematic tracks over two days.

Advertisement

International participants announced for the event include Cristina Ventura, General Partner at White Star Capital, and Noi Cecilia Oldne, Chief India Representative of the Sweden–India Business Council. Several additional international speakers will be announced in the coming days, bringing perspectives across venture capital, emerging technologies, and cross-border innovation ecosystems.

Indian representation will include investors such as Shailesh Lakhani, Managing Partner at Peak XV Partners, and Dipanjan Basu, Co-Founder and Partner at Fireside Ventures; Rohit Chennamaneni, Co-Founder of Darwinbox; Sanjay Nekkanti, Founder and CEO of Dhruva Space; and Sanjeev Sharma, Founder and CEO of Swaayatt Robots and others.

The programme will also feature participation from representatives associated with the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), NASSCOM, 5F World, NSRCEL at IIM Bangalore, and academic institutions focused on artificial intelligence and technology research, enabling discussions across policy, enterprise, and academia.

ImagiNxt 2026 will be structured around five parallel tracks covering India’s digital public infrastructure and global technology engagement, enterprise technology and workforce transformation, startup innovation and fundraising, consumer technology and digital culture, gaming, developer ecosystems, and design.

As part of the event, ImagiNxt will host a startup pitch programme across multiple categories, where shortlisted startups will present to juries comprising Indian and international investors. The platform has also partnered with the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) India to showcase grassroots innovations, including solutions emerging from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

About ImagiNxt ImagiNxt is a technology festival platform focused on convening stakeholders across innovation, policy, and enterprise. The platform operates through large-scale physical events and a year-round digital ecosystem, facilitating dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge exchange within the technology sector.

Image: Deepak Lamba, Founder & CEO, ImagiNxt (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)