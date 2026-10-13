From Seven Disconnected Tools to One Wealth Operating System: flexiProps Simplifies Wealth Management for India’s Professionals

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 13: flexiProps, the Chennai-based AI-powered Wealth Operating System for India’s wealth advisory industry, today highlighted how its platform is replacing the patchwork of spreadsheets, CRMs and messaging apps that wealth professionals have relied on to manage client portfolios.

Advertisement

India’s mutual fund industry has grown roughly six-fold over the last decade, with assets under management crossing ₹81 lakh crore and monthly SIP contributions running into thousands of crores. But the tooling available to the wealth professionals managing that growth, including independent financial advisors (IFAs), mutual fund distributors (MFDs), SEBI-registered investment advisors (RIAs), wealth managers and family offices, has not kept pace. Most still run client portfolios across seven or more disconnected tools: spreadsheets for tracking, a generic CRM for client records, WhatsApp for communication, and separate product sheets for each asset class. The result is fragmented data, duplicated effort, and a client experience that struggles to match what private banks already offer.

Advertisement

“India’s mutual fund industry has grown six-fold in ten years and the tools have got fragmented for wealth professionals” said Sumedh Reddy, Co-Founder and CEO of flexiProps

flexiProps was built to close that gap. It replaces the fragmented toolkit with a single consolidated dashboard covering stocks, mutual funds, portfolio management services (PMS), alternative investment funds (AIFs), bonds, real estate and other alternative assets, giving wealth professionals one accurate, real-time view of every client relationship instead of several partial ones.

Advertisement

Built for the full wealth management workflow

The platform is designed around the day-to-day work of a wealth practice rather than around a single product category. It tracks performance with XIRR, computes advance-tax obligations alongside dividend management, and layers in AI-generated risk snapshots with consolidated IRR projections, so a wealth professional can see not just what a client holds, but how it is performing and what it means for their tax position.

* Performance and XIRR tracking across every asset class

* Advance-tax tracking with dividend management

* AI-generated risk snapshots and consolidated IRR projections

* CA-ready tax exports, built for filing season

* CRM, task management and sub-manager delegation for growing practices

“These are tax filing ready!” said Sumedh Reddy, Co-Founder and CEO of flexiProps

That emphasis on filing-ready output matters because tax computation has historically been one of the most manual, error-prone parts of a wealth professional’s job. By generating CA-ready exports directly from the same ledger used for day-to-day tracking, flexiProps removes a step that many practices still do by hand every quarter.

One platform, two roles

flexiProps uses a B2B2C architecture: wealth professionals and their investor clients share the same platform through role-based views. Wealth professionals get the practice-management layer, including consolidated portfolios, CRM, task and sub-manager management, and reporting. Their investor clients get a portfolio tracker and tax ledger of their own, so both sides of the relationship are working from the same data rather than reconciling it after the fact.

“Insurance advisors and mutual fund distributors already have the client trust — what they’ve never had is the infrastructure to manage a full wealth practice,” said Srinivas Mahankali, Co-Founder and CBO of flexiProps

That distinction matters in a market where more than a million IRDAI-licensed insurance advisors and over a hundred thousand AMFI-registered mutual fund distributors are actively looking to expand into wealth management, but have had no dedicated operating infrastructure to do it with. flexiProps positions itself as the on-ramp for that expansion as much as a tool for advisors already managing diversified portfolios.

Why now

flexiProps points to a combination of factors driving the timing of its push: rapid AI adoption among advisors who are now comfortable with AI-powered tools, a government-led financial inclusion push through SEBI, AMFI and IRDAI that is deepening distribution into tier 2 and tier 3 cities, and a broader shift in client expectations as more than 27 crore mutual fund folios and growing monthly SIP volumes make retail investors expect the same portfolio visibility that institutional investors already have. Against that backdrop, the company argues that the wealth professional, not just the end investor, is the segment that has been underserved by technology so far.

Availability

flexiProps is live today at app.flexiProps.com. Wealth professionals get immediate access with a 14-day free trial, and investors can join for free and connect their wealth professional in Step 2 of sign-up. Wealth professionals and investors interested in following flexiProps’ product updates can also join its WhatsApp community at community.flexiProps.com.

About flexiProps

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Chennai, flexiProps is an AI-powered Wealth Operating System for India’s wealth professionals, including IFAs, MFDs, SEBI RIAs, wealth managers and family offices, and their investor clients. It gives wealth professionals a single view of every client’s investments across all asset classes, and gives investors portfolio tracking and a tax ledger. Learn more at flexiProps.com.

Media contact

flexiProps Founding Team

Email: hello@flexiProps.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)