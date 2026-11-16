NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16: Kent Yoshimura, Co-founder and CEO of Neuro, the functional gum and mints brand, sat down with Raj Shamani on Figuring Out (episode 587). He traced how Neuro left US Shark Tank without a deal in 2020, grew 30x from US USD 3M to 100 M in revenue, and went back to become the only brand in the show's history to land a deal after a no-deal, with KIND founder Daniel Lubetzky. He also shared why India came first as Neuro went global.

From a no-deal to a creator army

Neuro began at UC San Diego, where Kent's nootropic blends helped co-founder Ryan Chen return to school after a snowboarding accident left him paralysed from the waist down. A scuba trip carrying bags of pills convinced them supplements needed a portable, shareable format. They launched Neuro Gum on Indiegogo in 2015 and hit their goal in three days.

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After Shark Tank, creators drove growth. Kent and his head of growth posted on TikTok daily to find the hooks that sold, then handed the winners to about 2,500 creators through a seven-level ladder of commissions, retainers and perks. One top creator made about USD 150,000 in a month.

"How can you get 10 people to love your product? … Virality comes from the word virus," Kent said.

Fans did the rest: Joe Rogan has mentioned Neuro 40+ times, unpaid; Kim Kardashian has posted about it; and DJ Steve Aoki went from user to investor.

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Why India came first

Neuro is now live in several markets outside the US, and India came first, about two years ago. Close diaspora ties carry American trends to India fast, and Neuro already had fans there through Joe Rogan's podcast and its Chess.com partnership. India is Chess.com's second-largest member base.

"India wasn't really on my list of places to launch, but it all just made too much sense," Kent said, pointing to "A young developing economy, engineers, chess being big there."

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"India has embraced Neuro. Today, Neuro is one of the fastest-growing digital-first consumer brands in India. Adoption has been amazing, but more importantly, we're seeing fantastic word of mouth and best-in-class repeat rates," said Sagar Boke, India Business Head, Neuro.

He credits three insights. "We have a generation that wants a 48-hour day, and a generation that is constantly distracted. Neuro gives them clean energy and steady focus in formats they already enjoy. And India loves flavours, so we added iced coffee and cola to peppermint and cinnamon."

"Our growth has also drawn a wave of young Indian startups into functional gum and mints," he added.

Key takeaways from the episode

- Do more, be more. Neuro taps the urge to become a better version of yourself.

- Make creators partners, not ad slots. Creators act like owners. They move up as they sell and drop a level if they stop.

- Win small communities first. "Make your backyard look pretty before you make the world look pretty," Kent said. Neuro favours micro-influencers and small events over big parties.

- Leverage other brands' reach. Neuro appears in partners' ads and gift bags, from deodorant brand Carpe to PDS dental clinics.

- Define the feeling: approachable, fun and science-backed. "At any given moment, we're in your pocket so you could be the best version of yourself in that moment," Kent said.

Watch the episode

Figuring Out with Raj Shamani, episode 587, featuring Kent Yoshimura: youtu.be/n26Q0SA7z5c

About Neuro (neurogumindia.com)

Neuro is a functional gum and mints brand co-founded by Kent Yoshimura and Ryan Chen and launched in 2015, delivering energy and focus in a portable, pleasurable format. In India, the range includes Energy & Focus (caffeine, L-theanine and B vitamins) and Memory & Focus (L-theanine, American ginseng and B vitamins). Neuro is sold in the US and a growing number of international markets, starting with India.

For more information, visit neurogumindia.com

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