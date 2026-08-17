From Site Register to Smartphone: Sirex Launches Construction Management Software for Contractors and Builders

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 17: Sirex, a construction operations platform built for contractors and builders, today announced the general availability of its construction management software across Android, iOS and the web. The platform is designed to replace the mix of paper registers, WhatsApp groups and spreadsheets that most Indian contracting firms still run their sites on, and to give a site supervisor, an accountant and an owner one shared record of what actually happened on a site on any given day.

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The platform pairs day-to-day site management via worker attendance, material inventory, rental equipment and subcontractor billing, along with a builder ERP module covering budgeting, procurement and payables, and is now available on Android, iOS and the web.

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Sirex ships as two connected products. The contractor side covers day-to-day site execution; the builder side covers enterprise oversight across multiple projects. Both write to the same underlying record, so a head office sees the same attendance and material entries a site supervisor made that morning.

For contractors running sites, Sirex handles:

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- Worker and staff attendance: Daily marking with shift and overtime detail, site by site

- Wages and payments: A running account of wages due against wages paid for every worker

- Material and equipment inventory: Issue, transfer between warehouse and site, and stock valuation

- Rental tracking: Rented machinery in and out, with charges accruing automatically

- Subcontractor management: A separate registry, attendance record and running billing account for each subcontractor

- Site finance: Petty cash, expenses, vendor bills and client invoices, broken down per site

- Project progress: Dated progress entries with photographs against each site and contract

- Reporting: Worker reports, vendor statements and client invoices generated as PDFs inside the app

For developers and large builders, the Sirex Builders ERP module adds:

- Master budgeting and BOQ: A live financial baseline for each project, tracking committed and actual spend against budget caps

- Procurement: Purchase indents through to purchase orders, with three-way matching and stock ledger reconciliation

- Payables and reconciliation: Contractor invoices, TDS compliance, and retention ledgers held against defect liability

- Audit and reporting: Budget utilisation, outstanding liabilities and material reconciliation, available on demand

Every entry is tied to a site, a date and the person who recorded it, so a wage or material dispute weeks later can be settled from the record instead of from memory.

"Most contractors we met were not short of information. It was all there, in a supervisor's diary, in three WhatsApp groups, in a folder of purchase bills in the site office. The problem was that nobody could put it together fast enough to act on it," said Kashish D. Shah, Co-Founder, Sirex. "A contractor would find out he had overspent on a site two months after it happened. By then the money is already gone. We built Sirex so the person standing at the site enters it once, on a phone, and the owner sees the consequence the same day."

"There is no shortage of construction software in the market, but a lot of it is written for large EPC companies with a dedicated project controls team," Harsh A. Patel, Co-Founder, Sirex, added. "The contractor running four sites with sixty workers and two supervisors does not have that team. He needs something a store keeper can use on an entry-level Android phone with patchy network at the site. That constraint shaped almost every design decision we made."

The launch comes as India's construction sector grows considerably faster than its record-keeping. Construction contributes 8-9% of India's GDP and employs roughly 71 million people, making it the country's second largest employer after agriculture, with the market valued at about US$1.21 trillion and projected to reach US$2.13 trillion by 2030. The FY2026-27 union budget allocates ₹12.2 trillion to capital expenditure, an 11.5% increase over the previous year. Execution discipline has not kept pace with that spending: the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation's June 2026 review of 1,847 centrally monitored infrastructure projects recorded cost overruns of approximately ₹4.92 lakh crore against original sanctioned costs. Industry surveys place digital tool adoption among large contractors at 65-70%, while small and mid-sized firms, which account for the overwhelming majority of contracting businesses by number, remain dependent on manual processes and spreadsheets, leaving the digitization of day-to-day site operations largely unaddressed.

Sirex includes site-level and module-level access control, so an owner can decide which manager sees which site and which part of the business. The mobile and web applications run on a shared codebase, so an entry made on a phone at the site is visible to the accounts team in a browser without a separate sync step.

Sirex construction management software is available now on Google Play and the Apple App Store, and as a web application at www.sirex.in.

ABOUT SIREX

Sirex is construction management software for contractors, builders and developers. It brings site management and contract tracking, worker and staff attendance, wage payments, material and equipment inventory, rental tracking, subcontractor billing, petty cash, vendor bills and project finance into a single mobile and web application, alongside a builder ERP module for budgeting, procurement, payables and project audit. Built by Syneur Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Sirex is used by contracting firms across Ahmedabad, spanning more than 50 sites. The platform is available on Android, iOS and the web. Learn more at www.sirex.in.

PRICING

Sirex Contractors: 3600/User/Year, minimum 5 users.

Sirex Builders: 5000/User/Year, minimum 5 users

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sirex.erp?igsh=cHB3cXR3b2dnN3lp&igsi=cHB3cXR3b2dnN3lp&utm_source=qr

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/sirex-construction-management-platform-erp/

Email: info@sirex.in

For further info, contact:

Kashish D. Shah,

Co-Founder and Director, Sirex, Syneur Technologies,

+91 9033031411, kashish@syneur.ai

Harsh A. Patel,

Co-Founder and Director, Sirex, Syneur Technologies,

+91 9752208020, harsh@syneur.ai

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