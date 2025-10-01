From Sleep to Seating: Centuary Mattresses expands into Sofa segment with grand launch by PV Sindhu

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: Centuary Mattresses, India's Sleep Specialist, is extending its leadership in comfort science into living rooms with the launch of Centuary Sofas, with a grand launch on 26th September in Hyderabad with brand ambassador PV Sinchu. The new range marks the brand's first step beyond mattresses & pillows, expanding its comfort technology to everyday living.

With India's furniture market expanding rapidly, Centuary aims to carve a unique space for itself by combining comfort science with modern design. Centuary Sofas debuted with the promise of being 'Smart Inside, Soft Outside' with an entire collection of products in different configurations of three seater, two seater, single seater, and lounger units spanning different price points.

Commenting on the new foray, Uttam Malani, Executive Director, Centuary Sofas said, "For more than 30 years, we have been India's trusted name in sleep comfort. Expanding into sofas is a natural progression of our journey, taking our science of foam and ergonomics beyond the bedroom into the living room. Sofas are not just furniture. They are central to family life and well-being. With Centuary Sofas, we are proud to deliver the same trust and comfort that our mattresses have brought to millions of homes."

The launch also gains momentum from the association with Padma Bhushan PV Sindhu, Centuary's brand ambassador. Known for her relentless pursuit of excellence, Sindhu embodies the same values of dedication and performance that the brand stands for.

"I have always believed that rest and recovery are just as important as hard work. Centuary's decision to expand into sofas reflects their commitment to making every corner of the home comfortable. Just as their mattresses have been about better sleep, these sofas will now be about better living," said PV Sindhu.

Designed and manufactured in India, Centuary Sofas align with the Make in India vision, supporting local materials and craftsmanship. The collection will first be introduced across the brand's established retail network, experience centres, multi-brand outlets, exclusive stores, and online platforms, including www.centuaryindia.com and leading e-commerce sites.

About Centuary Sofas

Centuary Sofas is the latest brand offering from Centuary Mattresses, India's trusted Sleep Specialist with a legacy of over three decades. Building on its mastery of foam and comfort science, Centuary sofas stand out for their perfect blend of comfort, durability, and style. Built with solid pine wood frames, high-tensile nylon belts, and zig-zag springs, they offer a strong yet lightweight structure with lasting support. The in-house manufactured CertiPUR-US certified PU foams and CNC-cut cushions ensure superior ergonomics, plush seating, and excellent lumbar care for daily use.

At the heart of Centuary Sofas lies the philosophy of "Comfort Re-Engineered." Every piece is built with superior wooden framing, high-grade foams, and meticulous craftsmanship to ensure a perfect balance of durability, ergonomics, and style. The guiding thought -- "Smart Inside. Soft Outside." -- reflects engineered strength and resilience within, paired with luxurious softness and design on the outside.

More than just furniture, Centuary Sofas are living experiences of re-engineered comfort, created to adapt, endure, and elevate contemporary lifestyles.

