From Spray to Strong Bonds: PolyFix Introduces a Faster Way to Cure CA Glue

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 2: Bonding Gets a Speed Upgrade with PolyFix Spray Activator.The new solution strengthens PolyFix’s instant adhesive portfolio with accelerated curing, faster handling, and a productivity-focused approach to professional bonding. It accelerates CA glue curing and gives professionals a faster bonding edge.

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As Manufacturing Gets Faster, Bonding Cannot Remain the Bottleneck

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Across furniture manufacturing, woodworking, fabrication, and repair, productivity increasingly depends on how quickly one operation can move to the next. For professionals working with cyanoacrylate (CA) adhesives, curing time can therefore become an important part of the overall workflow.

PolyFix, the flagship adhesive brand from Benson Polymers Limited, introduces its Spray Activator. Designed to accelerate the curing of compatible CA adhesives, the product helps professionals achieve faster handling and bonding cycles.

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What Is Spray Activator? Built to Make Every Bond Happen Faster

CA Glue Spray Activator accelerates initial setting, helping professionals handle bonded components sooner without the need for heating, mixing, or prolonged clamping, subject to application requirements.

Key features include:

- One Activator for Three CA Glue Viscosities: Compatible with low-viscosity (LV), medium-viscosity (MV), and high-viscosity (HV) CA adhesives.

- Accelerated Curing: Helps speed up curing and prepares bonded components for quicker handling.

- Spray, Join, and Cure: A simple application process designed to support faster bonding.

- Suitable for Thin to Thick CA Glue: Works with compatible LV, MV, and HV adhesives.

- Versatile Surface Compatibility: Suitable for bonding applications involving wood, marble, stone, acrylic, and plastics, subject to adhesive and substrate compatibility.

From Faster Adhesives to Faster Workflows: How to Use PolyFix Spray Activator

CA adhesives are already valued for their rapid bonding characteristics. However, as applications become increasingly productivity-driven, having a fast adhesive may no longer be enough.

Professionals also need greater control over the time between application, joining, and handling.

PolyFix Spray Activator is designed to address this need. The activator is applied as a fine mist to one bonding surface, while the compatible CA adhesive is applied to the other. Once the surfaces are joined, the activator helps accelerate curing.

The result is a bonding system built around a simple competitive proposition:

Less Waiting. Faster Handling. More Productive Bonding.

Kapil Jain (MD, Benson Polymers): Speed Has to Create a Business Advantage

Kapil Jain, Managing Director of Benson Polymers Limited, said, “The next stage of adhesive innovation is not simply about making a bond stronger. It is about making the overall process more productive. Professionals measure performance by how quickly they can complete an assembly, handle a component, and move on to the next task. With PolyFix Spray Activator, we are bringing curing acceleration into that productivity equation.”

His comments reflect a broader shift in the adhesive industry, where application efficiency is increasingly becoming a factor in product differentiation.

A Competitive Advantage Beyond Bond Strength with Industrial CA Glue Activator

Adhesive competition has traditionally centred on parameters such as bond strength, compatibility, and reliability. Increasingly, however, application speed and productivity are also becoming important differentiators.

PolyFix Spray Activator for CA glue adds another dimension to this competitive landscape by focusing on curing acceleration. In repetitive applications, the benefits extend beyond the adhesive itself. The Spray Activator can influence:

- Assembly cycle time

- Workflow continuity

- Time between bonding operations

- Efficiency in rapid repairs and assembly

This allows PolyFix to position Spray Activator not merely as an accessory to CA glue but as a productivity-enhancing component of a faster bonding system.

Rohit Jain (VP, Benson Polymers): The Competitive Advantage Lies in the Complete System

Rohit Jain, Vice President of Benson Polymers Limited, said, “Professionals are no longer evaluating adhesive performance in isolation. They are looking at the complete application experience, from dispensing and positioning to curing and handling. PolyFix Spray Activator allows us to address the entire workflow while preserving the fundamental simplicity of CA bonding.”

This positioning is particularly relevant in a market where CA adhesives continue to expand across multiple industries and applications. Research indicates that the Asia-Pacific CA adhesives market is expected to grow.

Instant Curing Spray Activator for LV, MV, and HV CA Adhesives

CA Glue Activator is designed for use with compatible LV, MV, and HV CA adhesives, allowing professionals to accelerate curing across different bonding requirements. Its fine-mist format supports even application and helps users accelerate the bonding process without adding unnecessary complexity to their workflow. This makes the solution particularly relevant for applications where speed, controlled application, and rapid handling are important.

Instant Adhesive Activator: Built for Furniture, Fabrication, and Repair

In furniture assembly, faster handling with a CA Glue Activator for wood can help components move more quickly through an assembly sequence. In fabrication and repair, it can reduce the waiting time between joining and handling. In intricate bonding applications, it can help professionals work through multiple bonding points with fewer interruptions.

The objective is not simply to make CA adhesive cure faster. It is to help the person using it work faster.

Vipul Jain (Director, Benson Polymers): Application-Led Innovation Is the Focus

Vipul Jain, Director of Benson Polymers Limited, said, “Our product development philosophy is closely connected to the challenges professionals face at the application level. Spray Activator has been developed around a practical requirement: when users need a faster bond, they should have a solution that fits naturally into their existing CA adhesive workflow. This combination of performance and usability is central to the PolyFix proposition.”

This application-led approach strengthens PolyFix’s position in the instant adhesive category by expanding its offering beyond individual adhesive products to include complementary bonding solutions.

PolyFix vs. the Conventional Waiting Game

The competitive proposition of a super glue activator can be summed up simply.

Conventional approach:

Apply → Join → Wait → Handle

PolyFix Instant CA Adhesive Activator approach:

Apply → Activate → Join → Move Forward

The difference is not merely a technical feature. It represents a change in workflow.

By helping accelerate the curing of compatible CA adhesives, PolyFix Spray Activator gives users an additional tool for reducing waiting time and improving process efficiency.

Strengthening PolyFix’s Position in Instant Bonding

The introduction of CA Glue Spray Activator comes at a time when the CA adhesive category is expanding. With the Asia-Pacific market projected to grow at around 5.7% CAGR and India expected to be the fastest-growing country market in the region. PolyFix is responding by moving beyond the conventional definition of instant adhesive performance. The brand’s proposition increasingly centres on creating faster, more controlled, and more productive bonding systems.

Instant Glue Activator strengthens this proposition by adding curing acceleration to the PolyFix portfolio.

A Quick Spray, An Instant Cure, No white fumes and Shiny Joints That Make Every Bond Look Better.

Slow curing leads to unwanted white fumes. Adhesive Curing Accelerator helps accelerate curing of CA Glue. It reduces the problem associated with slow curing. A clean finish matters just as much as the bond. By applying the activator outside the joints, users can accelerate curing while achieving clean, shiny finish.

The Future of CA Bonding Is Not Just Stronger. It Is Faster.

The addition of PolyFix Spray Activator reinforces Benson Polymers’ focus on application-driven adhesive innovation.

As professional users demand greater speed, efficiency, and convenience, PolyFix is expanding its instant adhesive ecosystem with solutions designed around the complete bonding workflow.

Spray Activator combines accelerated curing, application control, and workflow efficiency, giving professionals another way to reduce waiting time and increase the pace of their work.

The proposition is simple:

Spray. Activate. Bond. Move Forward.

PolyFix. Let’s Bond Better.

About Benson Polymers Limited

Established in 1992, Benson Polymers Limited is a manufacturer of adhesives and sealants with more than three decades of industry experience. The company focuses on research and development, advanced manufacturing, application-focused innovation, and quality control across its adhesive portfolio.

Its brands include POLYFIX, POLYWOOD, HIGH TACK, DROPBOND, and POLYVAM, with solutions spanning instant adhesives, moisture-curing adhesives, UV-curable adhesives, sealants, specialty adhesives, spray activators, and glue removers.

Through continuous product development and a focus on practical bonding challenges, Benson Polymers aims to deliver adhesive solutions that help professionals and industries build better bonds, faster.

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