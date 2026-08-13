From Srinagar to a Global Stage: Kashmir-Born Gatoes Joins Qashier in Landmark Restaurant Tech Acquisition

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Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], August 13: In a moment being hailed as a defining milestone for Jammu & Kashmir's startup ecosystem, homegrown restaurant technology platform Gatoes has been acquired by Qashier, a global leader in point-of-sale and restaurant management solutions. The deal marks one of the most significant startup exits to emerge from the region and underscores the growing global relevance of tech ventures built outside India's traditional startup hubs.

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Founded by Jibran Gulzar, a Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia honoree, Gatoes set out to solve a problem familiar to restaurant owners everywhere: how to grow online orders without being squeezed by steep marketplace commissions. In a market long dominated by discount-driven aggregators, Gatoes took a different route -- building a SaaS-style infrastructure model that gave restaurants more control over pricing, margins, and their relationship with customers.

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Built for Restaurants, Not Just on Top of Them

Rather than positioning itself as another delivery marketplace, Gatoes built a full-stack merchant enablement platform -- combining order management, digital customer reach, and marketing tools into one system tailored to independent restaurants. The philosophy was simple: help restaurants own their digital growth instead of renting it from an aggregator.

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That approach resonated. At its peak, Gatoes had:

* Onboarded 3,000+ restaurant partners

* Built a customer base of over 2.2 million users

* Facilitated millions of digital orders

* Created employment for 400+ people across Kashmir, spanning delivery, operations, and merchant support roles

The traction wasn't slow to arrive either. Within its first seven months -- as a fully bootstrapped venture -- Gatoes had already crossed $1 million in total order value and onboarded over 1,450 merchants, quickly making it one of the most talked-about startups to come out of Jammu & Kashmir. Along the way, the company drew backing from private and angel investors, including individuals behind billion-dollar companies -- an early signal of confidence in both the model and the market opportunity.

Winning Without Playing the Discount Game

Competing against giants like Swiggy and Zomato is not for the faint-hearted, and Gatoes made a deliberate choice early on: it would not chase customers through subsidy wars. Instead, it doubled down on restaurant economics -- helping merchants protect margins and build direct customer relationships, even in one of India's most fiercely contested consumer internet categories.

Why Qashier, Why Now

The acquisition brings Gatoes' ordering infrastructure into Qashier's broader restaurant management ecosystem -- a platform already trusted by restaurants across multiple global markets for POS and operations technology. Industry watchers see this as part of a wider pattern: restaurant tech providers are moving beyond point-of-sale systems to build unified platforms spanning ordering, payments, logistics, and customer engagement. For Qashier, integrating Gatoes strengthens its digital ordering and merchant enablement capabilities; for the sector at large, it's another sign of consolidation as restaurants everywhere shift decisively online.

Reflecting on the journey, Gulzar said: "Building Gatoes taught us how complex restaurant commerce has become in the digital era. From logistics to merchant economics, operating in this space requires balancing technology, operations, and customer behavior". He adds, "Our goal from the beginning was to give restaurants technology that allowed them to participate in online ordering without sacrificing their margins. The experience of building and scaling Gatoes has been incredibly valuable and will directly shape the next generation of products and ventures we build."

A Signal Moment for Kashmir's Startup Story

Beyond the deal itself, the acquisition carries symbolic weight for a region still emerging on India's startup map. It's proof that founders building outside conventional tech hubs can create products with genuine strategic value -- and that Kashmir-born ventures are capable of competing, and winning attention, on a national and global stage.

As digital ordering continues its steady march across India's restaurant industry, deals like this point to where the sector is headed: fewer standalone tools, more integrated platforms -- and increasingly, homegrown innovation finding its way into global consolidation stories. Gulzar, for his part, is expected to stay in the build seat, carrying forward the lessons from Gatoes into his next ventures in technology and digital infrastructure.

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