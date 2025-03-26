VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 26: In the heart of Bengaluru, two entrepreneurs, Lakshya Khurana and Shubham Tyagi, began their journey that would redefine the future of the auto-repair service industry in India.

Their vision? To eliminate the hassles car owners and bikers face daily. Together, they built Ride N Repair, an on-demand auto-repair service that instantly delivers optimum results without emptying one's pockets.

For years, vehicle servicing in India was plagued by inconsistencies and constant delays. To make the processes easier, Lakshya and Shubham sought to eliminate these challenges with AI.

Lakshya Khurana, founder and CEO of Ride N Repair, is an IIT Kanpur 2014 graduate in Computer Science. With ten years of professional experience--including Permarent, a monthly furniture and home appliance rental venture, he raised 1.5 cr for this venture and returned more than double to investors.

Along these lines, Shubham Tyagi, founder and COO, obtained a Master's in Business Intelligence & Analytics from ESC Clermont Business School, France. The expertise of the founders contributed to the ideation and bootstrapping of Ride N Repair, which is now featured in Venture Capitalist Post for its innovative solutions.

Like any startup, Ride N Repair faced its challenges in the initial days. Whether it was building a robust AI-driven platform or convincing users to shift to app-based service, the founders were required to put in immense effort.

By April 2023, Ride N Repair launched operations in Bengaluru and quickly expanded their operations to Pune, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

The real differentiator of Ride N Repair is its unique AI-driven approach. Some of the distinctive features they offer include smart mechanic allocation, AI-enhanced service quality, and automated payments that make the whole experience seamless and straightforward.

Moreover, Ride N Repair's journey from startup hustle to industry disruptor is the first milestone for many in the future. The brand's vision and unique customer service make it an unmistakable choice in the auto-repair industry.

