From Statement Layers to Soft Pastels, Fresh Women’s Festive Trends to Explore at Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: Festive dressing for women is finding newness in the finer details this season. Statement layers, softer necklines, heritage textiles and a wider colour palette are adding fresh character to Indianwear across Pujo, Navratri, Diwali and the upcoming wedding season. The edit comes as Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival (BFF) is now live, bringing 8 million+ styles, 2X the selection of the last edition, and 100+ new brands and collection launches across fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

Advertisement

Here are some of the trends worth adding to the festive moodboard.

Advertisement

Statement Chogas add an extra layer

The traditional Choga is stepping into the spotlight as a versatile festive layer. Styled over salwars, dhoti pants, straight trousers or palazzos, it can move easily between classic and contemporary Indianwear and take a daytime look into the evening. Shoppers can browse women’s kurta sets for more layering inspiration.

Advertisement

V-neck kurtas keep things easy

The V-neck is bringing a softer, more relaxed attitude to festive kurtas and longer sets. The shape works especially well for Diwali gatherings and intimate wedding functions, where the mood calls for something polished yet easy to wear. Festive options from Libas, Aurelia offer more ways to work the silhouette into the season.

Heritage textiles take the lead

Bandhani, Banarasi and tissue are putting textile and technique back at the heart of festive dressing. Rather than relying only on surface detail, these fabrics bring richness through weave, texture and finish. A Suta saree or Soch tissue saree offers a textile-led route into occasion dressing.

Soft pastels move into the evening

Old rose, powder blue, butter yellow, blush and sage are no longer limited to daytime celebrations. Paired with richer fabrics and dressier finishes, these softer shades can hold their own at evening functions too. Shoppers can explore women’s ethnic wear to bring the season’s lighter palette into festive looks.

Jewel tones bring the drama

For evening dressing, emerald, deep ruby, wine, burgundy, plum and midnight blue remain strong choices, while ivory, almond, champagne and beige offer an elegant counterpoint. Shoppers can look to Ritu Kumar, KIMAYRA and KALKI Fashion for occasion-led styles that bring these richer tones and refined neutrals into Diwali parties and wedding celebrations.

Fabric becomes part of the look

Chanderi, organza, georgette, silk and handwoven surfaces are giving festive styles their own character. Chanderi sarees bring understated richness, organza sarees add lightweight volume, while Jamdani sarees and Maheshwari sarees put the focus on weave, texture and craftsmanship.

With millions of styles across thousands of popular brands, BFF gives shoppers plenty of room to discover a festive look through colour, textile and layering. Sometimes, a statement layer, a softer shade or a beautifully woven fabric is all it takes to give the festive wardrobe a fresh update. Myntra’s M-Now adds to the convenience with deliveries starting in 30 minutes across 12 cities. With around 1.5 lakh styles from 1,500+ brands, shoppers can explore festive outfits, accessories and beauty essentials to get celebration-ready, even at the last minute.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)