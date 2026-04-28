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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: The recent sponsorship of the Filmfare Awards South by Double Bull has sparked interest in the fashion and film industries. The interesting part is that Double Bull is not a legacy luxury label but a brand traditionally rooted in everyday menswear. One of the most followed award shows in South Indian cinema, Filmfare South, has always been a place where style gets noticed. This time, the presence of a menswear brand added a new angle. Viewers noticed how fashion brands are slowly becoming part of big cultural events instead of staying limited to stores and ads.

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Videos shared on Instagram as a collaboration between Double Bull and Filmfare South also caught people's attention. The post showed moments from the event, where fashion and celebrity presence came together naturally. The brand was not pushing products directly, but the content leaned into storytelling, which showed the focus of the brand on fashion. Many people felt that such collaborations look fresh and connect well with young audiences.

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Men's fashion in India has shifted clearly. The shift from formal wear to versatile and comfort-driven style is continuously growing. Earlier limited to office or occasion dressing, but now the fashion trends embrace individuality, mixing casual and formal pieces, which young consumers prefer. They want adaptable outfits that transition seamlessly between work and social settings. This change has pushed brands like Double Bull to rethink their designs. Industry observers say that cinema and celebrity culture have played a strong role in shaping these choices, as people often follow what actors wear on and off screen.

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Double Bull, once known mainly for classic formal wear, is now slowly building a more modern image. Its presence at Filmfare South shows that the brand is trying to connect with a wider audience. The focus appears to be on visibility through cultural platforms. Fashion experts say this is a smart move. It is because today's audience prefers subtle branding over loud advertising. Some viewers also feel that the brand looks more relatable in real events than in staged campaigns.

The connection between cinema and fashion is not new in India. From early Bollywood days to today's South film industry, actors have always influenced clothing trends. Events like Filmfare Awards South continue this tradition in a modern way. With brands like Double Bull becoming part of such platforms, the gap between fashion and entertainment is becoming smaller. This trend is likely to grow as more Indian menswear brands may enter pop culture spaces.

Website - https://doublebull.in/

Instagram page - https://www.instagram.com/thedoublebullwagon

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