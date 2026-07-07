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Home / Business / From Stories of Resilience to Letters of Remembrance: Soma Bose's Most Personal Book Yet

From Stories of Resilience to Letters of Remembrance: Soma Bose's Most Personal Book Yet

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ANI
Updated At : 02:39 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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PNN

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New Delhi [India], July 7: For the first two books and the eagerly awaited third book now, author Soma Bose has remained steadfast in her exploration of the emotional landscapes that often escape public attention. If her earlier works sought to illuminate the unseen lives of women, her latest offering turns inward, becoming her most intimate work to date.

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Her debut, Frenny and Other Women You Have Met, celebrated the quiet heroism of homemakers whose lives are defined not by recognition but by unwavering devotion to their families. Inspired by her upbringing in the coal-mining town of Dhanbad, the collection reflected Bose's enduring fascination with ordinary lives carrying extraordinary emotional weight. Her second book, I Hv' Had Enough Of You, continued that journey, presenting women who confront life's breaking points and emerge transformed by resilience rather than circumstance.

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With Garden of White Roses, however, fiction gives way to memory.

Written after the loss of her mother, the book is a collection of eighteen deeply personal letters--a daughter's conversations with someone whose physical presence has faded but whose influence remains undiminished. Childhood recollections, unfinished conversations, fleeting moments of joy and gratitude left unsaid come together in prose that is both restrained and profoundly moving. The white rose of the title becomes less a flower than a metaphor for memory itself--fragile, luminous, and enduring.

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Bose's storytelling has long transcended the printed page. Through her visual storytelling platform, SomTales, and scripts appreciated by acclaimed filmmakers including Shyam Benegal and Shonali Bose, she has consistently sought to uncover the poetry embedded in everyday lives.

In Garden of White Roses, she moves beyond storytelling into remembrance. The result is not simply another publication but a deeply human meditation on love, loss, and the quiet ways in which literature allows those we have loved to continue speaking to us. In an age of fleeting conversations, Soma Bose's latest work is a gentle reminder that some relationships are never truly interrupted--they merely find another language. This August, one of the keenly awaited literary releases shall surely be Garden of White Roses, and readers are looking forward to the book.

Follow her podcast SomTales: www.youtube.com/@SomTales-Podcast

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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