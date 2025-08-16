DT
Home / Business / From Struggle to Stardom: Nato the Artiste Redefines Independent Music with Passion and Resilience

ANI
Updated At : 03:05 PM Aug 16, 2025 IST
PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16: In a music industry often defined by trends and gatekeepers, Nato the Artiste has emerged as a powerful new voice -- one forged in hardship, driven by passion, and sustained by unshakable resilience.

In her twenties, Nato has already captured the attention of global audiences with her breakout singles Shikaayatein, Ranjhna, and Bulla Kehnda, followed by her acclaimed albums Songs of Reboot and Heer Hui Badnaam. Her music blends the soul of Indian folk with global pop sensibilities, creating a sound that is both emotionally intimate and universally resonant.

But her journey to the stage was anything but easy. Losing her father -- whom she calls "the Sun" -- in a tragic accident at a young age, Nato was raised by her elder brother while her mother worked away from home to support the family. There were times she lived in a temple with only a suitcase, unable to afford a bed in a hostel, surviving on a single egg bun a day.

It was in these moments of scarcity that Nato's spirit hardened and her artistry deepened. With no corporate sponsorship and no industry godfather, she built her career from the ground up -- writing her own music, funding her own videos, and developing DIY marketing strategies now studied by emerging artists.

Her self-organized Aarambh 2024 UK tour and performances in Bengaluru, Goa, Mumbai, and the United States stand as proof of her work ethic and commitment to her craft. Whether it's EDM-pop-funk or haunting soulful ballads, Nato.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

